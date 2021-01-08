Richard Landry, a truck driver by trade and an avid sportsman, is still getting used to his newfound fame as a distiller.
The humble New Iberia man went from home moonshiner to master distiller overnight after winning a national competition that recently aired on Discovery.
Landry, 49, is a self-taught distiller who's been making moonshine at his New Iberia home for about a decade.
He became interested in the craft while watching Discovery's "Moonshiners," never expecting that he would one day be featured in the same network's newer series, "Moonshiners: Master Distiller."
"I just got hooked," Landry said. "I was fascinated by the idea that people were actually making alcohol, and I thought I could do it too. And I went through their progressions and their successes and their failures and graduated from Moonshiners University."
Moonshiners University isn't a real thing, but Landry sometimes feels like he's earned a degree in distilling.
"I have been through so many failures," Landry said. "I'll see a failure that someone's done on the show, and I try to do that. And I have to go through real processes to get a failure, so I can see what they did wrong and not, you know, replicate it. So when you try to emulate a failure — and it's real hard to do, to go through the steps to get to a failure — to me, that's like graduating from college."
The opportunity to be featured on Master Distiller came about through a Facebook message last fall. Landry said he initially thought was a scam, but his girlfriend did a little online research and assured him it a real pitch from a TV producer.
Landry traveled to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in October to compete and film over a 10-day period.
Landry and his competitors were tasked with making cherry bounce, a fruit-infused spirit that was a favorite among the nation's first president. George Washington is said to have brought a canteen of his wife's cherry bounce with him during major trips.
Landry was inspired by that very recipe while making his version of the spirit.
"I'm following Martha," Landry said during the episode. "Martha said to do this. Martha Washington, not Martha Stewart."
Landry's version of cherry bounce features roasted cherry pits along with fresh cherries and cherry juice, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, lemon juice, agave, crystalized honey and molasses.
Landry would lose the first challenge during the competition but ultimately wow the judges with his finished product.
"You are the spice king," one judge said. "I mean, it's obvious you know more about spices than a damn jackrabbit knows about running."
"It's totally different than anything I've ever had," another chimed in.
"It seems like a whiskey that I'd sit down and start drinking and find myself on the floor before i got up," the third said.
Landry is still stunned that he won the competition, especially because he was up against an industrial mechanic from Ohio who comes from a long line of moonshine makers and a professional distiller and biochemist from South Carolina.
"I don't come from the background a lot of these people come from," Landry said. "I'm still in awe that I actually won this. I learned how to do this from the individuals that judged me. To hear them say 'This is good' was — I'm still having a hard time taking it in."
He watched his episode, which kicked off the second season of Master Distiller, alongside his parents when it aired on Dec. 29.
"The whole experience was just awesome," Landry said. "To sit down and watch it in one hour and relive 10 days of awesomeness was amazing to me. It wasn't so much the winning; it was just seeing how it all happens and meeting the pros."
Landry doesn't come from a long line of moonshiners. In fact, before the competition, he had never met another Black distiller.
"I don't know anyone that looks like me that does this," Landry said. "I have since met someone, but I've never met anyone in my area or in my state that looks like me."
Landry actually comes from a long line of law enforcement.
His father is a retired police officer. His uncle was the first Black colonel of Louisiana State Police. He has family members who uphold the law as judges.
Landry said he respects the law and those tasked with enforcing it.
"In the state of Louisiana, laws are a little laxed," Landry said. "It's not illegal in most states to own a moonshine still. It's illegal to sell untaxed alcohol here."
Making moonshine is more of a gray area.
Landry has experimented with making just about every kind of spirit from any kind of ingredient he can find. He's especially fond of making rum from local ingredients, including sugarcane and sweet potatoes.
"I like merging flavors," Landry said. "I like finding the beneficial qualities in different things we're making a base with and merging those flavors, not just on taste but for beneficial qualities. I would like to be the first alcohol that's actually good for you."
Landry, who distills alongside his younger brother, hopes to one day open a distillery. There's no timeline for when that might happen at this point.
"This experience has taught me patience, to just take your time," Landry said. "We're going to take our time and make sure we do everything right. We want to make sure everything's straight. When we're ready, we'll jump in head first."
Landry's liquor won't be widely available to purchase anytime soon, but you can try his award-winning spirit from the show.
A limited run of Landry's cherry bounce will be made and sold at Sugarlands Distilling Company, which is based in Gatlinburg, in the coming months.
The season premiere of "Moonshiners: Master Distiller" featuring Landry can be watched online at go.discovery.com.
New episodes of the show air at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on Discovery.