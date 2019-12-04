“3-Ingredient Baking Book: 101 Simple, Sweet & Stress-Free Recipes” by Charmian Christie, Robert Rose Inc., 224 pages, paperback, $24.95
Provided photo by Lauren Miller
Simple Shortbread
I don’t know how Canadian author and blogger Charmian Christie did it, but she’s created a cookbook filled with absolutely delicious, foolproof recipes — each requiring only three ingredients.
In other words, her “The 3-Ingredient Baking Book: 101 Simple, Sweet and Stress-free Recipes” is perfect for making really easy versions of classic favorites like crème brûlée, ginger cookies, chocolate peanut butter cups, mousse and peach cobbler.
Plus, Christie offers holiday treats like eggnog bread pudding, Christmas Clusters made with pistachios, chocolate bark and dried cranberries and white chocolate.
Best of all, these recipes can be made with items you probably already have on hand or can get from one grocery store.
I’ve had fun trying some of the recipes. The Chocolate Almond Crunchies treat made with cornflakes cereal, dark chocolate chips and almond butter (or peanut butter) is truly no-fuss since the no-bake bar cookie is mixed in one bowl. And, the most difficult step in making Simple Shortbread is waiting for the dough to firm in the fridge before baking.
Christie, creator of “The Messy Baker” blog, opens “The 3-Ingredient Baking Book” with information on must-have equipment and key ingredients. She also provides tips for melting chocolate, freezing zest and juice, separating eggs and beating egg whites, and includes a “what went wrong” section in which she answers questions about the most common reasons a good recipe didn’t work.
Recipes, most illustrated with full-color photographs, are divided into 10 chapters: Cookies; Bars & Squares; Cakes, Muffins & Quick Breads; Pastries, Pies & Tarts; Chocolate; Fruit; Creamy Things; Candyland; Cold Things; and Sauces & Toppings.
This book is sure to be a terrific holiday gift for the beginning baker, youngsters and anyone wanting to make favorite sweets with little effort.