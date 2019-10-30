TESTED RECIPE
Pumpkin Pecan Bread
Yields one loaf or 24 muffins. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
2¼ cups all-purpose flour, sift before measuring
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup brown sugar
2 eggs, beaten until frothy
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups mashed, cooked pumpkin
½ cup chopped pecan pieces
1. Heat oven to 375 F. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg into a bowl.
2. Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy; beat in eggs and vanilla.
3. Blend in mashed pumpkin on low speed.
4. Stir in the sifted dry ingredients a half cup at a time, blending until batter is smooth after each addition. Fold in pecan pieces.
5. Spoon batter into well-greased and floured loaf pan or paper-lined muffin cups. Fill about two-thirds full.
6. For a loaf pan, bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. For muffins, bake for 25 minutes.
TESTED RECIPE
Pumpkin Dip
Yields 2-3 cups dip. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1 cup pureed pumpkin
¾ cup powdered sugar
1 package cream cheese, softened
½ teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
⅛ teaspoon salt
1 cup whipped heavy cream
Ginger cookies for serving
1. Mix together pumpkin and powdered sugar.
2. Stir in cream cheese, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt.
3. Fold in whipped cream gently.
4. Chill until ready to serve.
5. Serve with ginger cookies for dipping.
TESTED RECIPE
Pumpkin Seed Trail Mix
Yields 3-plus cups trail mix. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1 cup raw pumpkin seeds
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
½ cup large unsweetened coconut flakes
¼ cup mini chocolate chips
½ cup whole almonds (toasted)
½ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup dates
¼ cup raisins
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Combine pumpkin seeds and olive oil on a rimmed baking sheet.
2. Season with coarse salt. Toss to combine. Spread in a single later.
3. Toast, stirring halfway through, until golden or for about 8 minutes.
4. Place toasted pumpkin seeds along with the other ingredients in a bowl.
5. Toss to combine. Divide among jars, containers or bags.