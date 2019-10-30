TESTED RECIPE

Pumpkin Pecan Bread

Yields one loaf or 24 muffins. Recipe is by Teresa Day.

2¼ cups all-purpose flour, sift before measuring

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten until frothy

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups mashed, cooked pumpkin

½ cup chopped pecan pieces

1. Heat oven to 375 F. Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg into a bowl.

2. Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy; beat in eggs and vanilla.

3. Blend in mashed pumpkin on low speed.

4. Stir in the sifted dry ingredients a half cup at a time, blending until batter is smooth after each addition. Fold in pecan pieces.

5. Spoon batter into well-greased and floured loaf pan or paper-lined muffin cups. Fill about two-thirds full.

6. For a loaf pan, bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until a wooden pick or cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. For muffins, bake for 25 minutes.

TESTED RECIPE

Pumpkin Dip

Yields 2-3 cups dip. Recipe is by Teresa Day.

1 cup pureed pumpkin

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 package cream cheese, softened

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup whipped heavy cream

Ginger cookies for serving

1. Mix together pumpkin and powdered sugar.

2. Stir in cream cheese, cinnamon, nutmeg and a pinch of salt.

3. Fold in whipped cream gently.

4. Chill until ready to serve.

5. Serve with ginger cookies for dipping.

TESTED RECIPE

Pumpkin Seed Trail Mix

Yields 3-plus cups trail mix. Recipe is by Teresa Day.

1 cup raw pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon coarse sea salt

½ cup large unsweetened coconut flakes

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

½ cup whole almonds (toasted)

½ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup dates

¼ cup raisins

1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Combine pumpkin seeds and olive oil on a rimmed baking sheet.

2. Season with coarse salt. Toss to combine. Spread in a single later.

3. Toast, stirring halfway through, until golden or for about 8 minutes.

4. Place toasted pumpkin seeds along with the other ingredients in a bowl.

5. Toss to combine. Divide among jars, containers or bags.

