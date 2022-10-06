University of Louisiana at Lafayette Chamber Singers and director William Plummer earned top scores in the virtual Michelangelo International Music Festival this week in the categories of "Youth and University Choirs" and "Sacred Music."
The choir competed in the festival based in Florence, Italy, against choirs from around the world. They were awarded two gold medals and two gold diplomas Wednesday from an international panel of choral judges.
They were also selected as a top ten choir in the competition, and went on the compete for the Grand Prix title and its accompanying monetary prize of 1,900 euros. The Chamber Singers won the Grand Prix, edging out the other choirs for the first place prize — earning them victory as the best choir in the competition overall. In addition, vocal student Alexander Laiche won the "Best Male Soloist" prize.
"The Grand Prix win is the most significant here," said choir director William Plummer. "It's such a broad range of competition — to win that is tremendous for our program."
Plummer announced the news to the choir while they were on a bus headed out on a choir tour in Texas.
"There was lots of screaming and crying, with tears of joy," he said.
He plans to use the winnings to purchase more choral music.
Plummer started the Chamber Singers in 2012. The choir is open by audition to students of any college major or degree path. They have garnered international accolades in recent years, premiering works by composers from Iceland, Portugal, Britain and Sweden. They were prior winners of another virtual festival in 2021, the International Choral Festival based in Wales in the United Kingdom. The choir was also invited to sing for the Belgian Parliament in Namur, Belgium, in 2022.
Prospective or current UL Lafayette students can reach out for more information about auditions by contacting Dr Plummer at choir@louisiana.edu
View the Grand Prix competition and awarding ceremony on YouTube.