I'm hoping the three-day breather following DanoFest will be enough to right the ship and sail into a week’s worth of happenings. Some already underway by the time you read this.

DanoFest occurs anytime Dan Willging, music writer at OffBeat and the late In Tune, flies down from Colorado and his day job to revel in the culture offerings found only in south Louisiana.

Dano and Julie, his wife, are so eager to get their fix of music, food, dancing (for personal/professional reasons) only found here that they inspire others whose attitude may be "I'll catch (activity) next time."

There are no sticks in the mud around these guys. The inertia they generate would have Excalibur easily slide out of that rock. So, with sword in hand and wind in the sails, here's what's coming down the pike, chronologically speaking.

Cinema on the Bayou: The 15th Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, with screenings across Acadiana through Jan. 29, brings in films, stars and filmmakers from around the world.

It opens at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Vermilionville Performance Center with a Red Carpet event for the world premiere of "When We Kill The Creators," starring Grammy winner Shelby Lynne, with Ally Walker and the late Tony Joe White.

The film is about a singer going after her dreams and the price paid along the way. Lynne and filmmaker Cynthia Mort will be on hand. Lynne gave an outstanding performance at Vermilionville a few years ago.

Of the nearly 200 films in tow, 50 are French language. Official selections include: Canada’s “Dérive” (The Far Shore), “Electric Swan” (Greece), “Empty Nester’s Handbook” (U.S.), “Hydra” (Japan), “History of Love” (Slovenia), and “No Such Things as Monsters” (Australia).

Documentaries include “Last Night I Saw You Smiling” (Cambodia), France’s “Que l’amour” (When Love Is All You Have), “The Raven and the Seagull” (Denmark), and “Life After Life” (U.S.)

Cinema on the Bayou concludes another Red Carpet event, Wednesday, January 29, with “Pour mien t’aimer” (To Better Love You), 6:30 p.m., at Vermilionville.

Tickets and info at cinemaonthebayou.com.

Save the Basin: When it comes to rallying around a cause in Louisiana, music and art usually play a part in bringing people, attention and funding to an issue.

Enter the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper and the organization’s Sixth Annual Save the Basin event, 11 a.m. Sunday at Artmsophere, 902 Johnston St..

There’s a lot to save in the basin — bottomland hardwoods, cypress swamps, bayous, backwater lakes, ecosystems, fish, crawfish and animals — that make up the world’s most productive swamp, especially in light of the just-waiting-for-an-accident, the Bayou Bridge Pipeline project.

The daylong funder at $20 (includes a one-year membership to the nonprofit) to go along with the fine music of Michael Doucet, The Bucks, Forest Huval Band, The Babineaux Sisters Band and Michael Juan Nunez.

You’ll also get a raffle ticket for a chance for a swamp tour for six with Basinkeeper Dean Wilson. Wilson will be a speaker Sunday, and he’ll be joined by state Sen. Fred Mills, Mayor Collett and Jody Meche, president of Louisiana Crawfish Producers Association-West.

Atmosphere will donate 10% of food and drink profits to Atchafalaya Basinkeeper projects in an effort to support its goals of protecting and restoring the basin.

Good folks: Fresh from the Folk Alliance International Conference in New Orleans this week, three substantial duos bring their art and craft to Arnaudville’s eclectic shop, La Poste, 153 Fuselier St.

The concert, set for the former post office next to the Little Big Cup, begins at 5 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15-$20.

The show will feature Ordinary Elephant, the Artist of the Year at the 2018 International Folk Music Awards; Clay Parker and Jodi James of Baton Rouge, who are considered a Top 10 act by Rolling Stone Country; and MMCM,touted by Chicago Acoustic Underground as “one of the top three duos that have ever been on the show.”

In addition to fine music and conversation in a listening room setting, you should know that Pete and Crystal Damore (Ordinary Elephant) have settled in Opelousas. If you ask me, that’s a nice feather in the cap of an area ripe with music of an organic nature.

The Associated Press considers Ordinary Elephant’s 2019 release "Honest" as "one of the best Americana albums of the year.” It was also the No. 2 album on the NACC Folk chart in 2019.

In the prophetic words of The Statler Brothers: “Now don’t tell me there’s nothing to do,” from “Flowers on the Wall.”