Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas kicked off its centennial celebration over the weekend with a soulful second-line that took the church crowd from a morning Mass to an afternoon festival.
Clentrice Charles, who stayed at the church until 2 a.m. Sunday to prepare for the event, compared the experience with the excitement of Christmas morning.
"We finally get to unwrap this gift to our church parish," Charles said. "And everybody is so excited about the gift."
The church's milestone anniversary means even more to parishioners at a time when three other predominately black churches, each more than 100 years old, in St. Landry Parish are rebuilding after an arsonist burned them down earlier this year. Holden Matthews is accused of setting the fires.
"It's just great to see a black community survive for 100 years because so many things fall apart, and churches do go away," said Karen Villery, who attends Holy Ghost. "Just the idea that this church right here, that a black church can thrive for 100 years is great."
The church started as a humble sanctuary in 1919 at a time when African American Catholics in the area were otherwise restricted to a back corner of St. Landry Church.
In October 1920, the Lafayette bishop established the new parish and dedicated the church under the invocation of the Holy Ghost.
"The most important part of this is to educate people who weren't here 100 years ago," said Devin Manuel, chairwoman for the church's Centennial Celebration Core Team. "It's about getting people excited again about their church community and getting them more involved so they can have a huge impact on the younger generation."
Sunday's second-line led by Soul Express Brass Band didn't just take parishioners from the church to the festival. It also served as a rebirth for the church as it embarks on the next 100 years.
Even Deacon Charles Richard, still wearing his Sunday robes, danced along.
"To see him do that is amazing because he's very reserved," Charles said. "It was almost like a rebirth, a changing of the guards almost, as we transition into a new generation."
Holy Ghost's 100th anniversary celebration will continue with monthly events through October 2020.
Most will be smaller than Sunday's bash, which included live music, food, children's activities and an exhibit on the church's history.
Plans include a Thanksgiving food drive, Christmas caroling at the courthouse and a disc jockey battle. The church is also planning a larger event in May — a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.
Events are open to everyone in the community.
"Our church is welcome to all cultures, all walks of life," Villery said. "We want to see this church continue to grow, and we welcome everybody to be part of our family."
Learn about Holy Ghost Catholic Church's centennial celebration at hgcatholic.org.