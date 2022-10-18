The Kyiv City Ballet left Ukraine for its first United States tour earlier this year.
Little did the company know that Russia would invade its country, making it impossible for the production to return home.
So, the Kiyev Ballet will continue its tour, bringing its show to the Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans on Saturday, Oct. 22, and the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette on Sunday, Oct. 23, eight months to the day the company left Ukraine.
The curtain for both shows opens at 7:30 p.m. The New Orleans Ballet Association is hosting the New Orleans performance, while the Lafayette show is hosted by the Performing Arts Society of Acadiana.
The company first was sheltered by France, performing throughout that country and other European countries. Then it made its way to the United States in September to kick off its tour in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Under the direction of former Mariinsky Theater artist Ivan Kozlov, the company's 35 dancers will perform a program titled, “Tribute to Peace,” which includes works by Ukrainian choreographers.
Two of Ukraine’s prima ballerinas, Krystina Kadashevych and Oksana Bondarenko, are performing with the company on this tour. Also, the ballet's principal dancer, Vsevolod Maevskiy, is a former soloist of the Mariinsky Ballet and Kozlov’s former student.
The “Tribute to Peace” program showcases three powerful dances: "Thoughts,"a contemporary ballet; "Tribute to Peace," a neoclassical work; and "Men of Kyiv," a Ukrainian folk dance.
“Touring the States for the first time, with this range of ballets, makes an important global statement,” Kozlov said. “It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people.”
In addition to the performance for the general public, the Kyiv City Ballet also will perform for sixth graders in Lafayette Parish public schools on Monday, Oct. 24, as part of Performing Arts Society of Acadiana's Daytime Performance for Students program.
Later that day, Kozlov will teach a master class for ballet dancers at 4 p.m. in McLaurin Hall on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. Dancers wishing to take part in the masterclass should email their name, mailing address, phone number and email address to assistant@pasaonline.org. Advanced registration is required. Call (337) 769-3231 for more information.
“PASA’s board of directors immediately understood the value of hosting this beautiful company," PASA Board President Tim Basden said. "We are honored to be able to help these world-class artists continue to share their talent.”
“PASA is known for local access to great performances, especially dance,” said Jackie Lyle, executive director of PASA. “We are delighted to be able to welcome the Kyiv City Ballet, especially at this time of global strife that has imperiled the Ukraine, decimated its infrastructure, turned millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees, laid waste to thousands of lives and demolished many of that nation’s cultural symbols.”
"For us, it is important because we can continue to represent our country this way; resilience, strength, power of our country, that nothing can break us,” Kozlov said. “The show must go on."
New Orleans tickets are $25-$79, and Lafayette tickets are $25-$50. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.