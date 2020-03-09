On Friday, March 6, outdoor enthusiasts gathered on a beautiful spring night at Pack and Paddle for the annual Beer & Gear Social night. Attendees could drink local brews provided by the industry paddlesports reps, talk paddling, and meet local club members.
Each rep brought a local beer from wherever they’re from in the country. The event held a drawing and gave away a free kayak to one lucky winner. Friends and local outdoor enthusiasts hung out, talked adventure, sipped beer and snacked on food provided by local food trucks.