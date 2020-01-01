In the days before Mya Deranae made her way into the world, her parents said they had dreams of how it would happen.
Mom dreamed the baby would weigh 12 pounds, 6 ounces. Dad dreamed she would be born on New Year's Day.
They were both right, in a way.
"We both had dreams about something like this, and we both got it right," Delale Wardlaw said. "I said New Year's, and she guessed the weight."
His girlfriend Deya Jones clarified that, much to her relief, baby Mya was actually born at 6 pounds, 12 ounces instead of at over 12 pounds.
Mya was born at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital after 36 hours of labor that ended with a Caesarean section.
Jones, 20, heard the medical team saying her baby would be the first of the new year while she was in the operating room.
"I was like we waited all this time," Jones said with a laugh. "Of course she wants to be a stubborn one and make a big show. She had to be the first baby of the new year. She had to be."
Mya is the couple's first child. She was due on Jan. 8.
Wardlaw, 21, proudly showed off his new daughter to members of the media Wednesday morning.
"They're all here for you," he told her with a smile. "You're famous already."
If the difficult labor and delivery is any sign of Mya's personality, the couple could be in for quite the adventure.
"She's stubborn, very stubborn," Jones said. "But she's in good hands. And a blessing. A big blessing."
Jones and Wardlaw, who live in Scott, are high school sweethearts who have been together for almost six years.
Wardlaw works as a home health aide.
Jones is studying to become a certified medical assistant. She found out she was pregnant a month after starting a program and finished clinicals a week before having their baby.
Both were beaming Wednesday as they held their new baby and talked about the feelings that came with Mya's overnight arrival.
"It's very indescribable," Jones said. "It's very exciting, but it's more than happy. Let's put it like that. You're happy. You're ecstatic. You're proud because you actually accomplished something. You feel like you have a new meaning to life and everything because you're not living for yourself anymore."