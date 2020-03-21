Five debutantes and three patriot escorts were presented March 14 at 61st George Washington Ball, hosted by the Galvez Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Attakapas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The ball marked the celebration of the 288th anniversary of George Washington’s birth and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Paul Eason served as master of ceremonies for the event held at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette, which was decorated with floral arrangements of red American Beauty roses, blue irises and white hydrangea.
Serving in official capacities at the ball were Louise Ganucheau, DAR regent of the Galvez Chapter; Arthur F. Schafer, SAR president of the Attakapas Chapter; ball Chairwoman Rae Gremillion; and ball Captain Stan Hardee Jr. William McCain Jr. and Charmaine Savasten served as marshals.
The patriotic-themed birthday cake was cut with military swords by Maj. Bradley Hayes and Charlotte White. Gift and sword bearers included Vivian Goudelocke, Landry Claire Hayes, Lila LeBlanc, Elise Roy, Mason Hayes and Jonnie Walker.
Presented were:
Alexander Otoniel St. Julien Macedo is the son of Kimberly and Otoniel Macedo and attends Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, Texas. He is a member of the Biology and Pro-Life clubs and the varsity cross-country, track, tennis and soccer teams. He plays trumpet in the school band. His revolutionary ancestor was Firmin Breaux, of the Attakapas Militia, and he was sponsored by his great-aunt, Valerie Anderson Hoffpauir, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Luke Perret Rosenzweig is the son of Dr. Seth and Julie Rosenzweig and is a senior at Catholic High School in New Iberia. He is a member of the football team, the Quiz Bowl Team, the Robotics Club and is a classical piano student. His revolutionary ancestor was Alphonse Perret, who served with the German Coast Militia in the Galvez Expedition, and he was sponsored by his grandmother, Susan Perret DesOrmeaux, of the Galvez Chapter, and his mother, a member of the New Iberia Chapter DAR.
Whitney Anne Dodd is the daughter of Stacey LeBlanc Kaklis and Layne Dodd and is a senior at The Dunham School in Baton Rouge. She is secretary of the senior class and participates in school drama productions and mission trips through her school and church. Her revolutionary ancestor was Catherine Maier Rentz, who served with the South Carolina Militia. She was sponsored by her great-aunt, Pat Fleniken Reed, and her grandmother, Pam Fleniken Yoder, both members of the Heirome Gaines Chapter DAR in Baton Rouge.
Anna Belle Hayes is the daughter of Maj. Bradley T. and Sarah Hayes and is a junior at Northlake Christian School in Covington. She is the yearbook editor, member of the art and Spanish clubs and was presented the George Washington Medal for the Freedom’s Foundation at Valley Forge National Essay Contest. Her revolutionary ancestors were Col. John Bradford, of North Carolina, a signer of the Halifax Resolves, American’s original Declaration of Independence; and Col. John Whitaker, also of North Carolina. She was sponsored by her father, a member of the George Washington Chapter SAR in New Orleans and the 90th president of the Louisiana Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Lindsey Clare Lyons is the daughter of Patricia and David Lyons and is a senior at Church Point High School. She is an American All-Star Dance member, a member of Homecoming Court and placed at the National Beta Public Speaking Contest. Her revolutionary ancestor was Pvt. Andrew Kersh, of the 6th South Carolina Regiment. She was sponsored by her grandmother, Florine Wimberley Daigle, of the Acadia Chapter in Crowley.
Valerie Angelina St. Julien Macedo is the daughter of Kimberly and Otoniel Macedo and is a senior at Bishop K. Thomas Gorman Catholic School in Tyler, Texas. She is president of the Biology Club, vice president of the student body and is a National Hispanic Merit Scholar. She is captain of the varsity track and soccer teams. Her revolutionary ancestor was Firmin Breaux, of the Attakapas Militia, and she was sponsored by her great-aunt, Valerie Anderson Hoffpauir, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.
Caroline Addie Villemarette is the daughter of Staci and Chris Villemarette and is a senior at Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette. She is captain of the debate team, a member of the cross-country team and is president of the Rebel Ambassadors. Her revolutionary ancestor was Zephaniah Bradford, who performed patriotic service in Virginia. She was sponsored by her mother, a member of the Galvez Chapter DAR.