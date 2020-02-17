The 32nd year of the Lafayette Science Museum’s Bach Lunch music series begins March 13.
The free lunch hour concert features different musicians performing from noon to 1 pm. Lunches are available for purchase from local restaurants on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 11:15 a.m. The concerts are in downtown Lafayette at Parc Sans Souci. Proceeds go to the support of the Lafayette Science Museum.
March 13: Music by Les Freres Michot; food by Agave Cantina, iMonelli’s
March 20: Music by The Rayo Brothers; food by Creole Lunch House, Ema’s Cafe, Poupart’s
March 27: Music by Jambalaya Cajun Band; food by Roly Poly, Great Harvest Bread Co., Hub City Diner
April 3: Music by Cedric Watson's Awesome Trio; food by Bailey’s, Jefferson Street Pub, Pouparts Bakery
April 10 (Good Friday): Music by Curley Taylor
April 17: Music by LaRecolte; food by Creole Lunch House, Deano’s Pizza, The French Press
April 24: Music by Lakou Mizik (Haiti); food by Antoni’s Café, Chris’ PoBoys, Hub City Diner, Joey’s Specialty Foods, Roly Poly
The spring season is sponsored by Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Oats and Marino, Attorneys and Counselors at Law, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Betty Wilkinson, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Center and KRVS.