Spectators watch music during the Bach Lunch concert series at Parc Sans Souci on November 2, 2018 in downtown Lafayette, LA. Bach Lunch is a weekly concert series fundraiser held by the Lafayette Science Museum Foundation in March, April and October.

 Paul Kieu

The 32nd year of the Lafayette Science Museum’s Bach Lunch music series begins March 13.

The free lunch hour concert features different musicians performing from noon to 1 pm. Lunches are available for purchase from local restaurants on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 11:15 a.m. The concerts are in downtown Lafayette at Parc Sans Souci. Proceeds go to the support of the Lafayette Science Museum. 

March 13: Music by Les Freres Michot; food by Agave Cantina, iMonelli’s

March 20: Music by The Rayo Brothers; food by Creole Lunch House, Ema’s Cafe, Poupart’s

March 27: Music by Jambalaya Cajun Band; food by Roly Poly, Great Harvest Bread Co., Hub City Diner

April 3: Music by Cedric Watson's Awesome Trio; food by Bailey’s, Jefferson Street Pub, Pouparts Bakery

April 10 (Good Friday): Music by Curley Taylor 

April 17: Music by LaRecolte; food by Creole Lunch House, Deano’s Pizza, The French Press

April 24: Music by Lakou Mizik (Haiti); food by Antoni’s Café, Chris’ PoBoys, Hub City Diner, Joey’s Specialty Foods, Roly Poly

The spring season is sponsored by Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Oats and Marino, Attorneys and Counselors at Law, Lafayette Consolidated Government, Betty Wilkinson, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Center and KRVS.

