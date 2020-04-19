Like many Louisiana artists, Theresa Wasiloski isn't sure how she's going to pay the bills in the weeks ahead because of coronavirus-related closures and cancellations.
The Lafayette dancer is typically busiest during the spring months as her students prepare for end-of-the-year recitals. The public health crisis has canceled or postponed those large gatherings, as well as the smaller classes and practices leading up to them.
"It's just really weird," Wasiloski said. "This is just usually such an exciting time of the year for the dance community and those who teach in studios. All of our work is culminating to this. Little girls are so proud, ready in their costumes and makeup. I'm feeling really sad that they're missing out on their time to shine.
"And then, personally, I'm mourning the loss of Festival International. I made a list of things that aren't happening that would have happened, and I think I'm going to try to find a way to celebrate those things in a way that's meaningful to me, just to acknowledge it for myself."
Wasiloski, 40, says she has lost about $1,200 worth of income in the month since schools were ordered to close, and she anticipates losing an additional $1,500 — or more than 1/3 of her usual income — in the upcoming month.
Her financial losses are in line with what other artists in Acadiana and across Louisiana are reporting as they lose gigs amid coronavirus cancellations and closures.
A recent statewide survey of about 700 artists paints an alarming picture of the financial impact the public health crisis is having on Louisiana artists, many of whom are independent contractors that rely heavily on on individual gigs to pay for food, shelter and other living expenses.
About 73% of the individual artists who responded said they have lost more than $1,000 worth of income, with more than 10% reporting losses greater than $10,000 during the first month of the coronavirus shutdown, according to the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development's ongoing COVID-19 Louisiana Art Field Survey.
One artist reported a loss of as much as $30,000 from the cancellation of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alone.
"Artists are additionally concerned that the cancellation of events and exhibits will result in a loss of traction in their market, potentially hurting their chances of garnering viewership and potential clients, resulting in a loss of future business and sales," an analysis of the survey responses said.
The survey's analysis recommends prioritizing financial assistance for artists to avoid "irreparable" effects on Louisiana's cultural economy, which depends on the artists represented in the survey.
More than 30% of respondents struggle with food insecurity, and more than 25% struggle with housing insecurity.
"There's troubling information in this statewide survey's analysis," said Sam Oliver, executive director of the Acadiana Center for the Arts. "The vast majority of people are significantly impacted. They're self-employed, and their livelihood is impacted in a way that not everyone else's is. Most people in the arts and culture community live in poverty or just above it in the first place, and this is pushing them over the line."
There are more artists from the Lafayette area represented in the survey than any other region of the state. Wasiloski is one of those respondents.
She primarily earns a living by teaching dance classes as an independent contractor. She teaches about 26 classes per week to students in Lafayette Parish public schools and dance studios in Broussard, Youngsville and New Iberia.
Her federal stimulus check is helping her to make ends meet for now. She was also able to earn a fraction of her usual income through teaching online classes to students during the coronavirus shutdown. Wasiloski said she's been trying to file for unemployment through the state but has been running into problems.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts has been experimenting with virtual versions of events to give local artists more exposure. The nonprofit also recently launched the Creative Relief Fund, which is providing $300 stipends for affected artists.
"We're doing everything we can to create some financial support for them, even if it's just in the form of small checks to help people pay for their groceries," Oliver said.
Wasiloski applied for the stipend. And although she's facing an uncertain financial future, Wasiloski said she has appreciated having time at home to work on a personal project.
Her dance project focuses on overcoming trauma through movement. She performed one piece of the project earlier this year at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
"The week before the pandemic shutdown, I was feeling so discouraged because I didn't know when I'd have time to work on this," Wasiloski said. "I love working with kids, but this was a promise I'd made to myself for my own personal healing from trauma through dance."
After working on the project for about two years, Wasiloski is just weeks away from completion — largely due to her newfound free time.
Wasiloski said she's not ready for things to return to "normal" because that will involve working tirelessly to make ends meet instead of focusing on the creative pursuits that are most important to her.
She's hoping the coronavirus crisis might lead to bigger conversations about existing problems that were illuminated during the shutdown.
"I don't want things to go back to what my 'normal' was," Wasiloski said. "Times are going to be hard, but this is really an opportunity to look at what was working in our lives before, what wasn't working and what changes we want to make to build a better life for ourselves."