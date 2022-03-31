Ah, April Fools' Day — that unofficial national holiday for pranksters everywhere.
Whether it's a little white lie or a whopper, salt in the sugar bowl or a stapler encased in jello à la "The Office," it's all in good fun.
Everyone knows a deft prankster, or maybe you are one. There are hundreds of TikTok and YouTube videos out there devoted to assisting the novices.
It's obvious from watching the above that pranks have evolved since the can-of-fake-snakes days. People are wrapping friends' cars in plastic wrap, putting a bouillon cube in their showerheads and attaching air horns under co-workers' office chairs.
But where did it all start?
A wee history lesson
It's still a mystery as to when and why this foolishness got started in the first place. Popular theory leads us back to 1582. That's when France tossed the Julian calendar in favor of the Gregorian calendar. The latter moved the new year's start from around April 1 to Jan. 1.
But since it was internet-less 1582, some folks didn't get the message (or chose to ignore it) and continued celebrating on the first of April. These oblivious partiers were called "April fools" and became targets for jokes or pranks. That's all according to history.com, whose TV network likely has a 60-minute documentary on the subject.
But why do we still love a good bucket of water over a prankee's head in 2022?
A professional opinion
There's not a complete theory of humor, according to Matt J. Rossano, professor of psychology at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
"Lots of ideas are out there, but nothing fully explains why we find some things funny and other things not so much (Will Smith anyone?)," Rossano said. "My best guess about April Fools' jokes would be that they are a form of play and an integral element of play is dealing with the unexpected."
Rossano added that play is fun because it's often unpredictable, therefore it doesn't get boring.
"To the extent that some April Fools' jokes create situations that are odd and unexpected, they can elicit the same pleasurable response that occurs in play — especially so in those who are creating the prank," he said. "Those who play together emotionally bond together, so April Fools' jokes (assuming they don't go awry) can create a sense of togetherness to participants — in other words, they can serve as a mechanism of social bonding."
Which might explain why many well-known actors, stuck together for weeks or months at a time shooting a film or series, turn to a good ol' prank between takes.
Celebrity tricksters
Those twinkling eyes aside, watch out for George Clooney, say his co-stars. Even longtime friend Brad Pitt has been the target of Clooney's bits of mischief. Like when Clooney had a group of people stand outside Pitt's hotel window and loudly chant Clooney's name. Or when Clooney sent Meryl Streep a book on dialect and signed it "From Brad Pitt."
Pitt's no slacker in the joke department, either. Before filming "Ocean's Twelve" alongside Clooney, he sent the crew a note telling them that his co-star didn't want anyone looking him in the eye on set, and to only call him "Daniel Ocean" or "Mr. Ocean." This foolishness went on for about two weeks.
And the women do their part, too. When the cast of 2014's "The Other Woman" shared a plane, Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann drew a mustache on a sleeping Kate Upton. An oldie but goodie.
And how about when talk show host Ellen DeGeneres hid in guest Taylor Swift's bathroom and scared her so much she fell to the floor? Or when DeGeneres frightened the bejesus out of Sean Love Combs by having a clown jump out next to him even as Combs was professing that he wasn't scared by them. Priceless.
Thinking of joining the fun on Friday and need some direction?
The how-tos of pranking
Here are a few ideas and/or instructions for pulling it off from across the internet:
