Louisiana Travelers has two trips in the works for 2020.
The deadline is Dec. 1 to register for the New Orleans trip from Feb. 11-13. Cost of $299 per person includes transportation, lodging, most meals and attractions, including the National World War II Museum, riverboat cruise on the Mississippi and guided tour of Destrehan Plantation.
The seniors group heads out to the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and the Hoover Dam from May 28-June 7. Cost of $1,149 includes transportation, lodging and most meals, with three consecutive nights in Las Vegas.
For more information go to grouptrips.com/LouisianaTravelers or call (225) 769-5872.