Kevin Ardoin is a farmer with a plan, a plan to change not just his life, but the lives of as many others as he can. He is the owner of Zydeco Farms and the co-owner of Fightingville Fresh, a farmers market in the Fightingville neighborhood (315 W. Simcoe) that is open twice a week.
Kevin says that you don’t see many farmers that look like him and he wants to learn, then teach. “Somebody has got to start," he tells me, and it’s him.
They opened the market deliberately in an area that needed it so it would make a difference. It’s an adorable market with fresh produce, plants, pickles, spices and locally made delights. It’s open every Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Kevin plans to be self-sufficient with his produce in five years. He is taking his opportunities and making them count, he’s kind and ambitious and working hard to make a huge difference in the area.
What was your first job? Produce Clerk at Winn Dixie in Crowley; I was 16 years old.
Describe a typical day in your life. Khyris my 3-year-old human alarm wakes me every morning at 6:45 sharp. I get up and answer email, return phone calls, drive out to either the farm in Ville Platte or the small garden in Scott, make deliveries, harvest for the Market. Typical day of a small farmer .
What advice would you give the younger you? Save your money!!!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Losing my mother to cancer when my twin and i were only 7 years old.
What values do you live by? Give, give, give; the more you Give the more you receive!!
What do you most appreciate? Family. I have the best kids and a beautiful woman to share life with and a great set of real friends! I'm blessed.
What is your favorite journey? The journey of becoming a bona fide farmer!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Outside on a big porch during a thunderstorm!
What living figure most inspires you? Any successful farmer.
What was the best advice you were ever given? High volume, low profit
What book would you tell everyone to read? Sam Walton's autobiography. I have read it at least three times. It taught me don't be afraid to take chances, swim upstream, build it and they will come.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people and food. Someone will always help you and feed you no matter who you are!
How do you "let the good times roll"? Sitting around a grill or black pot with friends reminiscing about the old days!!
What did you want to be when you grew up? A lawyer
What is your motto? Tous les jours pas le meme chard! An old Creole saying I was taught, which roughly translates to say, every day is not the same or tomorrow is a new day.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who had a heart of gold!
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Put on your helmet!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? God, family, plants
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Lately every phrase that comes out my mouth starts with "Stop it Khyris." Khyris is my 3-year-old .
What is your favorite word? Germination
What do you collect? Seeds
What food could you live on for a month? Green salad
What would you change about yourself? My organizational skills — my work space is always a mess!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Brain, the mouse from "Pinky and the Brain" because no matter how bad he failed the day before, every day his mission was to take over the world.
Describe yourself in five words. Kind, loyal, giving, trustworthy, funny
What is your idea of happiness? A summer evening somewhere in the countryside.
What is your favorite movie? A tie between "Cooley High" and "The Breakfast Club."
What music defines who you are? The soundtrack of my life would be: A side, 90s hip hop and B side, classic zydeco music.
Who is your style icon? I don't have a particular style. I like to mix it up. Definitely no skinny jeans though!
What do you most regret? Not making the Army a Career.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where do you see yourself in five years?
What would the answer be? The head of a successful family farm making a difference in our community.