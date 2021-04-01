Theresa Wasiloski is a movement artist. She currently teaches for the PACE program, a joint initiative with the Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Parish Schools that brings art integration into schools. She teaches Kindergarten throuh third grade.
The program pivoted to online last year, and is a great success.
Theresa has been teaching dance for 20 years, she is currently teaching ballet at the Morgan Street Dance Company and a range of classes, including hiphop at St. Martinville Fine Arts Academy.
Theresa is energetic, passionate and engaged; she sees the world through the eyes of a creative, always planning and thinking. Her chosen form of expression is dance, but she also shines in other art forms. She is fascinating to chat with, and you will leave with some of her energy and joy. She thinks differently as you will see in her answers.
What was your first job? My first job was working at a corner store called Village Grocery when I was 16. It was just a couple of hours after school, some light cleaning and restocking shelves.
Describe a typical day in your life. Every day is different, but they often include: breakfast smoothies (this week), great deliberation about which task to approach first, Spotify, demi plié, and straighten. There are composition books, pens and pencils, letters. If my son is home, a shoulder squeeze and maybe a belly laugh.
What advice would you give the younger you? Which one? There have been so many! I suspect that the younger me’s, like current me, would probably find unsolicited advice annoying. Maybe I would say, “Be aware that people that offer unsolicited advice often think that they know better than you.They probably don’t.”
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Theresa of this very moment, Theresa of today was affected by this pause she took before putting pen to paper earlier. It was less than a minute, but it was expansive, and my head cleared, like I felt a physical sensation in my head, like there was more space and all the thoughts that were competing for my attention were suddenly released. I think it helped me feel more peaceful today, and less obligated to achieve anything.
What values do you live by? I value kindness. Autonomy.
What do you most appreciate? That I’m still learning and growing. Deliberate gentleness. My friends.
What is your favorite journey? I can only think of Steve Perry right now! No, wait. I think dance is a journey for me.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? There’s an oak tree that lives between the two sides of Highland Road Park in Baton Rouge, growing alongside and over a creek that divides (in my mind at least) the two sides of the park. I don’t visit so often anymore, but I used to ride my bike there when I was a teenager and climb the tree, and read for hours. It’s a very special tree. More often these days, I enjoy quiet time alone in the house, and alone time in the studio too.
What living figure most inspires you? I love me some Thom Yorke. He’s my favorite performer, the light coming out of him is divine. I suspect he might be a buddha. I believe in art buddhas.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Theresa, never doubt the magic of your contribution to the world of little girls!”
What is the best thing about where you live? This is especially true for this time of year: if you walk out the front door of my house, into the street and look to the right, the canopy that the trees make, especially with the spring greens against the darker leaves and fern that grows on the oaks -- it’s quite a gorgeous sight. Not to mention the natural gobo effect on the ground from the sun shining through the leaves.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Lately I’ve been having porch/yard beers with some friends, which is so nice. Or if I’m with close friends, doing a wine or tea babble without feeling self-conscious is good too.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Cyndi Lauper, a ballerina, a dancer.
What is your motto? I don’t think I’ve ever considered having a motto, but when I was a student at UL in the Performing Arts program, Kenneth Jenkins, the modern dance professor at the time, would say “Do it with Love” before performances. I definitely took that to heart and try to keep it in mind.
How would you like to be remembered? On paper.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I talk to myself out loud, like I’m a little kid, and tell myself what a great job I’m doing, and then I talk myself through the steps of the thing that I’m feeling apprehensive about. But it’s we: “We’re just going to get up, and walk to the door, and do the thing, and it’s going to be so good when we’re done.” Something like that.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1. I have GOT to express myself. Performing, writing, creating, talking, whatever. That includes the negative stuff. I’m neither healthy nor happy if I don’t. 2. Feeling engaged or connected. I think how I engage and connect, and with what/whom shifts often. 3. I think it’s really beautiful to be an artist, and I’m thinking a lot these days about what that means, like to me specifically, but also in a grander scheme. I’ve had this idea recently that… I don’t know, I think it’s such a privilege to be able to do this… Like not only in this “I get to do what I love every day and that is great I’m so happy” way… but in the way that while you’re doing the work you’re also developing this deeper understanding of what it is to be human, and alive, and on this planet as this person at this time.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Like, I just, kind of… overuse those a lot. I wish it was cuss words though.
What is your favorite word? Yes. I might have stolen that from Yoko Ono. But also maybe the f-bomb.
What do you collect? Magazines and old illustrated books, for collage/letters. And postcards, recently :)
What food could you live on for a month? First: Can somebody else cook it, please?
What would you change about yourself? There are plenty of things that I can change about myself, and I will, if I want. But I’m more interested loving being myself. It’s so easy for me to focus on little things that I would change about myself and see those things as imperfections. It’s a more interesting challenge to see this whole organism, or try to, in it’s entirety, and love every bit of it.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Harriet the Spy.
Describe yourself in five words. I don’t always share everything.
What is your idea of happiness? Maybe just the absence of worry.
What is your favorite movie? Probably just have to list a collection of movies I loved in the 90s: "The Pillow Book," "Edward Scissorhands," "A Fish Called Wanda," "Home for the Holidays," "The English Patient." Oh, "Dangerous Liaisons" and "Being John Malkovich!" I am leaving out so many.
What music defines who you are? In a way… Good Mood Theresa = Little Green Bag. But not for drug reference reasons. That’s just a joyful, wonderful song.
What question do you wish I'd asked? I’ve recently been thinking that maybe I make dances for the people who dance them, and I think I want to dig into that idea a little, so maybe a question that would lead me to that.
What would the answer be? Yes.