The original Tabby’s Blues Box and Heritage Hall is no more, but its spirit being rekindled.
The Red Stick Social entertainment venue is renaming its stage area as Tabby's Blues Box, blues legend Tabby Thomas' son, Chris Thomas King, announced Thursday. Signage and memorabilia from the musical careers of Thomas and Grammy-winning guitarist and actor Chris Thomas King will be displayed.
King is a part-owner of Red Stick Social, which is part of the Electric Depot development on Government Street featuring live music, bowling, food/beverage, games and event space.
“In 1979, dad opened his club to reclaim Louisiana’s blues heritage,” King said on his website. “Tabby’s Blues Box became an iconic music hall. It reinvigorated our culture and brought our community together. The ringing of blues guitars and the sound of happy shuffling feet made an indelible impression on anyone that experienced Tabby’s spirited Hoodoo Parties.”
Thomas' original juke joint, located just a block from Electric Depot, had become a popular tourist destination before it was torn down in 1999. Thomas died on Jan. 1, 2014.
King said the Thursday night “Hoodoo Party” that showcased local blues musicians will be revived starting in January, and King also plans to perform there with his touring band. Details will be available on Facebook, Instagram and Red Stick Social’s website, the announcement said.
“Red Stick Social is the perfect venue to carry on my father’s legacy and Tabby’s Blues Box, the establishment he worked so hard for so many years to create,” King said.