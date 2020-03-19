The blurbs on the back of Gene Tomko’s “Encyclopedia of Louisiana Musicians” cite its unprecedented scope and value to fans and researchers.
The Lafayette author toiled over the meticulously researched volume for five years. It contains more than 1,700 entries and 15 full-page portraits of classic Louisiana musicians, many of them taken by Tomko, a writer and photographer whose work has been published in Living Blues, DownBeat and The Chicago Sun-Times.
“If any state merits a serious reference book about its native musicians, it’s Louisiana,” Tomko said last week. “A staggering number of influential musicians were born here. Louisiana was so important to the development of American music, but that was lost over the years.”
Subtitled “Jazz, Blues, Cajun, Creole, Zydeco, Swamp Pop, and Gospel” and published last week by LSU Press, “Encyclopedia of Louisiana Musicians” follows the Louisiana music map Tomko published in 2014. The 24-by-30-inch map of Louisiana contains the names and birthplaces for more than 1,600 musicians.
“I’m surprised that no one has done this before,” Tomko said of the encyclopedia.
Possibly the huge amount of research and time necessary to write the project discouraged others from attempting the formidable task. Tomko’s labor for the book, for instance, included more than a dozen 120-mile round trips from Lafayette to the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge. To verify the details of musicians’ lives and careers, he reviewed more than 150 death certificates at the archive.
“There’s a lot of conflicting information out there about musicians,” Tomko said. “Early researchers’ inaccuracies were repeated over and over.”
Tomko established broad but focused criteria for musicians’ inclusion in the encyclopedia, similar to those he used for his Louisiana music map.
“First, I wanted it to be about the music of Louisiana,” he explained. “Mainly jazz, blues, Cajun, zydeco, Creole, and gospel musicians, but also sub-genres rhythm-and-blues, funk, soul, early rock ’n’ roll and some rockabilly.”
Tomko checked his work for the book, rechecked it and checked it again.
“Because, with this book, once it’s published, it’s going to be out there forever,” he said. “I don’t want inaccuracies.”
Beyond ensuring correct birth dates and places of birth, writing concise entries that can engage readers despite the brevity was a priority.
“Early on, I developed a writing style that eliminated most pronouns and names,” Tomko said. “Because, if I repeated a name three or four times in entries, that would add thousands of words through the book. Highlighting the important contributions, I constantly tried to be as succinct as possible.”
Summarizing musicians’ lives in so few words was probably the most difficult writing challenge he’s ever tackled, Tomko said. “But it was extremely rewarding,” he added. “I worked on it a long time and, in a way, I miss working on it.”
Along with correcting enduring errors about musicians and documenting obscure artists such as Country Jim, Good Rockin’ Bob and Blind Uncle Gaspard, Tomko made some surprising discoveries. His favorites are about Baton Rouge swamp blues artist Otis Hicks, aka Lightnin’ Slim. Contradicting Hicks’ claim that he was born in St. Louis, Missouri, Tomko discovered through Hicks’ military draft card and the 1920 census that the musician was born in the unincorporated community of Good Pine in LaSalle Parish. Tomko also confirmed the rumor that Hicks served time in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
“There are handwritten notes throughout his 10-year stay at Angola,” Tomko said. “One of the notes says he was ‘slightly injured by lightning.’ I thought, ‘Holy cow. Maybe that’s where his stage name, Lightnin’ Slim, came from.’ I don’t know, but it’s interesting to think about it.”
Although musicians and fans of Louisiana roots music are an obvious audience for “Encyclopedia of Louisiana Music,” Tomko wrote the book in part because he’d been frustrated that a comprehensive resource about Louisiana musicians didn’t previously exist.
“Largely, I wrote it for myself,” he said. “There’s so much information in it that I find myself looking up things in it. I’ve forgotten a lot of the details myself."