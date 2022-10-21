The Kings & Queens of the Brew contestants, along with AcA Executive Director Sam Oliver and board members, went on a "fundraising fun run" trolley ride Friday, stopping at popular Friday afternoon spots — Mercy Kitchen, Palmyre, Social Southern Table & Bar, Bon Temps Grill, and Don's Seafood.
The trolley ride kicked off Gulf Brew, an annual food and beer-tasting event and AcA's biggest fundraiser, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday as a street-festival along Jefferson and Vermilion Streets.
Along with beer trucks featuring a selection of craft brews, there will also be food vendors and live music stages along four pedestrian-only blocks of Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette between Juliet Hotel and La Carreta Restaurant. The main stage will be set up directly in front of the AcA on the 100 block of West Vermilion and the VIP lounge will be inside AcA.
Ticket holders will enjoy sampling more than 200 beers from craft breweries across the country. Tickets are available online or at walk-up.
Over the years, Gulf Brew has benefited AcA's Louisiana Crossroads music series. Louisiana Crossroads is a series focused on sharing the cultural importance and influence of Louisiana music throughout the world.
The money raised by the Gulf Brew royal couples will help AcA bring art education to more than 80 public schools across Acadiana.