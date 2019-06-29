Baton Rouge
Monday, July 1
Genealogy Resources: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn what resources the library has on Louisiana history, from the French and Spanish eras to the modern day, and how you can use them to research your family's past. The session will look at early records and contemporary sources of information. Register at (225) 231-3751.
Thursday, July 4
Closed: All EBR libraries closed for July Fourth holiday.
Saturday, July 6
Book Club: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., EBR Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library. The Like it or Not Book Club will discuss "The Girl He Used to Know" by Tracey Garvis Graves.
Lafayette
Tuesday, July 2
Genealogy One-on-One Help: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. The Lafayette Genealogical Society hosts free one-on-one help every Tuesday.
Thursday, July 4
Closed: All Lafayette Public libraries closed for July Fourth holiday.
Saturday, July 6
Genealogy 101: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., LP Main Library, 301 W. Congress St. Experts and novices can learn about researching family history from the Lafayette Genealogical Society.