The return of Festival International was marked with five days of music, dancing and the joy of being able to gather for both. But the influence of Francophonie in Louisiana is not done just yet.
In Erath, on a tiny plot of land in Vermilion Parish, three new visitors are hanging around these days. They flew in from Canada. They are young musicians.
And they are Acadians.
Their name? Julie Aubé, Katrine Noël, and Vivianne Roy are known as Les Hay Babies. Since they released the bilingual album EP Folio in 2012, they have been on tour almost non-stop, with the exception of pandemic months when COVID safeguards limited performances.
As new dates are scheduled for this summer, the indie-folk trio from New Brunswick is currently spending some time in Cajun country for a moment of retreat and inspiration, as they described it.
“Sometimes, something happens between us, and it eclipses us. It’s a sort of click,” said Aubé, who plays the banjo.
“This time, when we told our friends and colleagues about this idea we had, to explore and discover in Louisiana for a while, looking for inspiration for our next album, everybody just said yes, do it,” she added.
“So, here we are!”
Les Hay Babies share with Louisiana their love for French and Acadian heritage. Since the band's debut, they have always performed the same way, offering three harmonious voices, an infectious rhythm, and words written to stay in people’s minds, they said.
They sing most of their songs in Chiac, a dialect that combines French and English and is usually spoken among people who have Acadian French as their mother tongue but Canadian English as their first language.
What Les Hay Babies soon discovered in Erath during their spiritual retreat was that the French they learned in their hometown is very close to the French used across Acadiana.
“We went to this place the other night not far from where we live, and we noticed that people are eager to speak French,” said Katrine Noël, who plays the ukulele. “When I asked the two men we were talking with if they could hear a different accent from us, they said no. They said it sounded the same. It was a really cool moment.”
The trio met in Canada during high school, and they became friends through music, they said. The band started 11 years ago, inspired by the Cajun bands that played Acadian music in the United States in the 1970s, before it was socially acceptable to speak French.
Les Hay Babies began performing in The Maritimes and Québec. After performing at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in France in 2012, some critics described them as "an instant hit in Europe."
The band then launched three continental tours where they performed in Switzerland, Germany, France and Belgium.
In May 2013, they won the Francouvertes, an annual music festival in Montreal. In 2014, they performed at the Francophone Festival at Harbourfront in Toronto. They performed at the Festival International in Lafayette on multiple occasions, too.
“A lot of people in Canada didn’t actually listen to Cajun music when we just started, but we were part of a new generation of singers and bands that tried to revive it,” said Vivianne Roy, who plays the guitar. “So our idea was like, let’s try to make French music fun to listen to today, in Canada, too! French is still a fragile language in our region, and we have to fight to keep it alive.”
The trio is a guest of Warren Perrin, a 75-year-old lawyer and founder of the Acadian Museum in Erath. Perrin is also a well-known public figure in the fight to preserve the Acadian culture in Louisiana. Perrin said there is a profound generational distinction between his ancestors and the band members.
“When my ancestors got here in 1765, they were not deported. They came as volunteers, and the Spanish government wanted them to stay because their reputation was great workers, dedicated, not trouble-making, and they need the cattle,” Perrin said.
“When you compared that to what happened to their ancestors, most of those people probably evaded deportation by hiding in the woods. They were only allowed to remain in little pockets of the region,” he added.
“And after the American Revolution, many loyalists to the Spanish government moved to Canada, and they had to find a new location. They have not been able to own lands, vote, or go to school for decades.”
If French language and Cajun culture were similar, Louisiana weather looked very different to the three musicians.
“Very, very, very different, I can confirm,” said Roy, joking.
She recalled what happened one of the first mornings in Erath, when she was sitting in the grass, happily hanging out with a tortoise, and saw a frog hopping here and there.
In a few seconds, she realized that the frog was not hopping for fun but away from a snake that literally ate it in front of her.
“It was like having a National Geographic documentary in front of my eyes," Roy joked. "Not the kind of experience I have in my hometown in Canada.”
For Les Hayes Babies, the Cajun retreat will mean exploring, traveling and meeting new people who they said they are so different from them but at the same time so similar.
The band will fly back to Canada in June, where it is expected to continue touring, including a date in Baie-Saint-Paul on July 23. Until then, it will be all about inspiration and nature.
“We don’t know what our next album is going to be, but we are here to find it out, and we have the feeling we will do it,” said Noël. “What we hope is that Acadians here and in Canada will listen to us and will be proud to find the heritage and the language they love.”