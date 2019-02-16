When I’m working, I sometimes get greeted with, “Oh, you’re the photographer.” The gasp of horror from photographers everywhere aside, I’m not and never will be. I simply take pictures. There’s a huge difference.
For one, photographers have much bigger cameras. They don’t come to town armed with a mini-Canon or a smartphone. They also can do things with those cameras that others cannot, and you need only look at an Ansel Adams, a Dorothea Lange Depression-era portrait or a Diane Arbus to see it.
I’ve taken only two photographer-worthy photos in my entire life, and both were accidents. One was from the roof of the Shaw Center in downtown Baton Rouge just before a summer storm rolled in. What turned out to be an abstract composition of architecture, angles, vertical lines and tonal grays of the bridge bisecting the frame is perfect. The other is a long-ago photograph of an American soldier standing in the middle of a field — actually no man’s land — head bent, lighting a cigarette against the backdrop of the Berlin Wall.
The same distinction also can be made with artists because anyone can engage in art. The caves at Lascaux prove it’s so simple, even a caveman can do it. Yet not everyone is an artist. An artist says more — and suffers more — with their materials than others. That goes for writers, too. Anyone can write as long as they’re literate, but not everyone’s a Tolstoy. By the way, if it’s easy, then you’re not doing it right.
And it would appear that showing up at a playoff game in a striped shirt with a whistle doesn’t necessarily make you a ref either.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Hilliard Spring Opening
Some genuine photographers here for sure. The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum hosted a spring reception, the better to showcase their exhibitions. VIP guests enjoyed an early preview plus cocktails, while mingling with "Echo" artist Daniel Canogar. "I love the way it's featured. I'm stunned by the beauty of the museum," he said. "Hopefully viewers will take in the light and darkness." Breathing that rarefied air was Judy Kennedy, Mark Miller, Edye Mayers and Glyn Kelley. Also on view was a big picture photo essay of Angola and some J.T. Meleck rice vodka, a fortuitous pairing if there ever was one.
Triton Queen’s Luncheon
This queen wasn’t in her parlour, eating bread and honey, but at Oakbourne Country Club on a Sunday morning instead. “They honor the ladies,” said Her Majesty Sandy Huval. “It’s a way to say thank you for all they do.” Huval said it’s been nonstop all year, but she loves it and is “having a blast.” The presents poured in, as did the royal guests, and loving it also were mother-daughter duos Tanya and Skylar Usie and Shantelle and McKenzie Scott, ball Captain Vaughn Swilley, Commodore Danny Head, Triton Treasurer Adam Sonnier and la reine passée Lesley Maxwell.
Back in the U.S.S.R
How lucky they are. Rocky Perkins returned to Russia for a vacation, visiting old friends and places he’d been before. “I killed 10 days there by myself,” Perkins said. “Cold. Snowy. But super cheap in winter.” We’re betting warmer than the recent polar vortex too. Those are real furs, by the way.
Go Red for Women
The Cajundome Convention Center hosted the Acadiana Go Red for Women Luncheon, an annual fundraiser of the American Heart Association. While women in red from every direction descended on the silent auction, sponsors lined the lobby, including Cardiovascular Institute of the South, getting its point across that women frequently ignore early warning signs and that there's a need for vigilance. What we loved: Tankeya Guillory’s billowing red gown and the Mignon Faget heart up for bids by Paul’s Jewelry.
Rock On
The Krewe of Karencro was busy in the ballroom of Wyndham Garden getting in some last-minute practice before tableau time. The theme was "Rock of Ages," the shirts read "We Will Rock You," and there were enough children afoot for School of Rock. Practicing hard were ball Chairman Courtney Blanchard, King Louis XXVIII Bryant Bourque and Royal Duke Tommy Angelle Jr.
Time for Tea
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association debuted its inaugural Camellia Tea on the grounds of the Alumni House. "Half of the tables sold out in the first week," said justifiably proud special events Chairwoman Marie Centanni. "It showcases the grounds and provides a different kind of engagement for alumni and others." A general fundraiser for the alumni association, the event featured heirloom blossoms on the tables and Scottish tea expert Heather Lefler, who lectured the women on proper form. Looking lovely were Annie Spell and her sister Ruthie Landry, Cindy Cobb, Sarah Schoeffler and Nancy Tabb Marcantel.