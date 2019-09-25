“Teen Chef Cooks: 80 Scrumptious, Family-Friendly Recipes” by Eliana de Las Casas, Rodale Books, 160 pages, paperback, $19.99
In her latest cookbook, young celebrity chef Eliana de Las Casas, Food Network’s "Chopped" teen grand champion, offers 80 easy, delicious recipes she hopes will encourage readers to cook seasonally.
A graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, the author says she began cooking when she was 4 years old and helped her mother prepare dinner. As the National Food and Beverage Institute Kids Ambassador and the Crescent City Farmers Market Marketeer Ambassador, her mission has been to encourage youngsters and their families to use fresh, local ingredients and try new foods.
Many of the recipes in “Teen Chef Cooks: 80 Scrumptious, Family-Friendly Recipes” are inspired by de Las Casas’ years doing cooking demonstrations at the New Orleans farmers market. She has divided the cookbook by seasons. For the spring, she suggests making a Turnip au Gratin, Skillet Lasagne with Arugula and Fruit Crumble. Her summer recipes include Guaca-Salsa for serving with tortilla chips and Eggplant Rollatini. For fall, try Cheesy Broccoli and Potato Soup, Chicken Piccata and Pumpkin-Apple Dip, and in the winter, prepare Kumquat Muffins and Kale Pesto Pasta.
“Teen Chef Cooks” would make a good, inexpensive gift for teens who want to gain skill in the kitchen and eat a more plant-based diet.
Cheramie Sonnier is a food writer and columnist. Email her at sonnierfood@gmail.com, and follow her on Twitter, @CheramieSonnier.