Sarah Spell is a freelance writer/editor and idea generator. Currently she is pitching and writing magazine articles, creating web copy for a branding/marketing business, gaining experience as a resume writer, mapping out my own website, and thinking about writing a book (or five). Yes, she likes to stay busy.
She explains being a writer like this: “Inevitably, people ask, 'What do you do?' Being able to say, 'I'm a writer,' is super cool. But immediately thereafter, it becomes embarrassingly complicated. 'Have you written a book?' Well no. 'What do you write?' Stories about people and science and quirky stuff that interests (maybe only) me. Branding and marketing copy (yeah, that's exciting). Poetry. 'Oh, poetry. Have you published any of that?' Well, no.”
Sarah always has a story to tell, and it’s always entertaining. She is full of useful (and some useless) facts and I always learn something. She just called to tell me that she went to the mailbox in the ballgown she wore for the photo, I can’t think of anything that is more Sarah than that.
What was your first job? My first job was a seasonal gig at Maison du Vin, a Lafayette wine-and-cheese shop. Leading up to Christmas, customers came in and selected items for gift baskets, then 15-year-old me would stuff the bottoms of baskets with shredded paper, arrange the cheese, crackers and what-not around the alcohol, then seal it all up with shrink wrap, using the equivalent of an industrial strength blow dryer. Lots of burn marks on my arms, but my very first paycheck, too.
Describe a typical day in your life. The opposing forces of sleep and coffee are essential. I’m a night owl by nature and the pandemic has only fortified that quality. So, perhaps I’m up by 9 and awake by 10 (thanks to the java). Writing happens up until about 3 or 4. Then I usually try to segue into housework for a while. If I’m on deadline (or the muses are insistent), then I’ll spend more time writing, but with no reduction in sleep or coffee consumption, thank you very much. I like my nine hours of shuteye.
What advice would you give the younger you? I know you can’t help but worry, but please let yourself off the hook. You are doing the best you can. Really.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I’m going to tweak the question. It’s not an event, but rather the experience of having deep, long-lasting friendships — from my bestest-oldest friend Brenda (we’ve been friends since we were 5) to my husband, who was my friend for a couple of decades BEFORE the romance emerged — and many, many, many more. The ones who know you. You don’t have to explain or start the story over. They know. And even if you haven’t talked in a while, you pick up just where you left off.
What values do you live by? Curiosity. Meaningful work. Respecting boundaries — asking, “Do you just need me to listen? Or do you want some feedback?”
What do you most appreciate? Right now — seeing a doctor who doesn’t take insurance. Seems strange (and it’s a long story) but this is something I didn’t know I’d be grateful for. Having a conversation without having an insurance company “in the room with you” is a different experience than the alternative.
What is your favorite journey? Dreaming. I know we dream all the time, but I go through periods when I vividly remember dreams — and lengths of time when I don’t. I prefer the former, by far!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In addition to being curled up in bed with a book, I enjoy being alone in a crowd. For a while, I was flying fairly regularly. It was so liberating — being on my own time schedule and flooded with people-watching opportunities.
What living figure most inspires you? Print and broadcast journalist Linda Ellerbee, who pioneered late-night TV news, wrote her own copy, and put her thumb in the eye of the “you gotta be blond” dictum. Maybe most folks know her from Nick News — she retired in 2015. I met her at a journalism conference once and totally geeked out. I hope she remembers me, but I also hope she does not, because I was so ridiculous.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Do something — even if it’s wrong!” — Lark Chartier, who worked in the rabbits’ warren of Martin Hall. In leading me through the bureaucratic nonsense of expenditure approvals, Lark gave me a clear charter for life as a whole.
What book would you tell everyone to read? It’s the book I DO tell everyone to read: “Disarming Your Inner Critic” by James and Kathryn Elliott. It was the first time (and really the only time) I could read — in black and white — what was happening inside my head that kept me feeling conflicted.
What is the best thing about where you live? Connections. Followed closely by boudin for breakfast.
How do you "Let the good times roll"? Wow, I haven’t done this in ages, but I feel a dinner party coming on. I like to get a bunch of diverse, interesting people together and watch what happens.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A veterinarian. And a writer for "Saturday Night Live."
What is your motto? I think, therefore I am … I think.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who drew outside the lines.
What do you say when you doubt yourself? I have to take a nap now.
What are three things vital to Being You? Curiosity. Humor. Stubborness.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Oh, lots of them, because I know I tell the same stories over and over! Sorry, folks.
What do you collect? Friends!
What food could you live on for a month? Rice.
What would you change about yourself? I used to want to be taller. I would still like to be taller.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Wile E. Coyote: a model of perseverance.
Describe yourself in five words. Charming introvert observes the world.
What is your idea of happiness? It’s not an idea, really — every once in a while, I notice it’s happening. Sitting in the sunshine or by a fire — and it’s not too hot or too cold. If I’m with people, it’s great. And if I’m not, that’s great, too. Happiness is discovering the pleasurableness of the moment.
What is your favorite movie? "An American Werewolf in London": a dark, situational comedy that, theoretically, could happen to anyone.
What music defines who you are? I’m a singer, so lyrics are THE THING to me. Songs that tell stories, in any genre — blues, jazz standards, R&B, classic country — resonate with me. "Ode to Billy Joe." "Pancho and Lefty." "Miss Otis Regrets." And anything Lucinda Williams ever wrote.
Who is your style icon? The Ugly Duckling — turns out, she was just in the wrong pond. I love the looks of the ’50s and ’60s, but I’m not willing to put in the work! Veronica Lake’s hair. Marilyn’s affair with the camera. Sophia Loren’s originality. Audrey Hepburn’s grace and Katherine Hepburn’s self-assured presence. I aspire to all of these and in the meantime, just go about being myself.
What do you most regret? Time spent in agonizing indecision, when in reality, there was no “right” answer, anyway.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What would you do if you weren’t afraid to do it?
What would the answer be? Go out there and bomb. Write a worst-selling book. Sing with a band and empty the venue. Sew myself some unwearable clothes — and wear them, anyway (or not!). I’m getting better and better at not buying into my own sense of impending disaster. Look for me to be dog-paddling in the deep end soon. And when you see me, just give me a thumbs-up.