It is the event everyone waits for year 'round. The Healing House's annual Absolut Best Martini contest and gala kicked off this year's fundraiser on June 20 with the unveiling of the signature martini glass, designed by featured artist Hannah Mason, a local volunteer, artist and friend to many Lafayette causes. Mason designed the glass with a spiritual theme, drawing on her deep faith for inspiration. The glass featured hand painted feathers, each with a special meaning. The Peacock feather symbolized the eye of God and white feathers she said fell from Angel's wings. Mason brought everyone to tears with her beautiful quote, Psalm 9:14: "He will cover you with his feathers and under His wings you will take refuge." The Healing House provides support and education for grieving children, their caregivers and the Acadiana community.