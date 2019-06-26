Don't feel like celebrating Independence Day by barbecuing or lighting fireworks in the south Louisiana heat? No worries.
There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Acadiana. Here are a few that are family-friendly and free to attend.
Uncle Sam's Jam
This annual downtown Lafayette celebration features live music, children's activities and a fireworks display on the eve of July Fourth.
The event happens from 5 to 10 p.m. July 3 at Parc International with live music by Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, DG & The Freetown Sound and DJ RV.
Parc International is located at 200 Garfield St. in Lafayette. Learn more about the event at facebook.com/events/427296444514271.
Broussard Independence Day Festival
This annual fest includes live music, family-friendly activities and fireworks the weekend before July Fourth.
The event happens from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park and features live music by Jet Seven.
The Broussard Sports Complex is located at 701 St. Nazaire Road. Learn more about the event at facebook.com/events/362070254431472.
Sugar Mill Pond Independence Celebration
This annual celebration features family-friendly activities and a fireworks show on the eve of July Fourth.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. July 3 with face painting, pony rides, kayak demonstrations, remote control boats, train rides and a patriotic parade. The fireworks show happens at 9 p.m.
Sugar Mill Pond is located at 220 Prescott Blvd. in Youngsville. Learn more about the event at facebook.com/events/427420991180677.
Erath Fourth of July Celebration
The 84th annual event kicks off Sunday with carnival rides and live entertainment and continues daily, culminating with a huge celebration July 4 in downtown Erath.
Thursday's festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 5K race and continue until 10:30 p.m. with water fights between local fire departments, fireworks, a parade, live music and carnival rides.
The celebration takes place at the corner of Edwards and Broadway streets in Erath. Learn more about the event at erath4.com.