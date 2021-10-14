Ravis K. Martinez is a girl dad, consultant, strategist and business owner. He served in the Marines, and was the student body president at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Currently working on a doctoral degree alongside his more than full-time work, he is a natural over-achiever driven by his passion to build a better world for his children and everyone else’s children.
Ravis is a data-driven, creative-thinking, people-person and a skilled listener. He makes decisions that his grandmother would approve of, while pushing to move the community forward for everyone. I’m going to let his answers speak for him.
What was your first job? I'm pretty sure my first job involved taking trash back and forth to the curb for pickup each week as a kid growing up. My first job with a paycheck and taxes was my job as a bagger at Joyce’s Supermarket.
Describe a typical day in your life. There is no such thing as a typical day for me, yet for the most part, my days consist of spending time in the gym, reading, writing, meetings, and daydreaming about fishing — in no particular order.
What advice would you give the younger you? I would tell young Ravis to always believe and bet on us. To continue to sharpen the physical, the spiritual, and the mental dimensions within this life and to always remember the lead with humility and love.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? W.E.B. Du Bois called it “the shadow of the veil” — that unfortunate moment when I realized that certain groups of people hated me for no other reason other than the color of my skin. I was nine years old. This gave me a certain awareness and drive that has helped guide and shape my life work.
What values do you live by? Honor, courage, commitment, integrity, and love for all mankind has been some of the guiding values that has helped guide my path.
What do you most appreciate? There is so much I can say in answering this question, yet if I had to summarize it — I appreciate my family, my friends, my health, and having a sense of purpose in this life. I appreciate the hell out of being Black too!
What is your favorite journey? This journey in life and its many twists and turns — yet more specifically — watching my children grow up, develop, and find themselves continue to provide me with the most joy.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Somewhere in nature or on the water in my boat continue to be the places I find. The most freedom and connection.
What living figure most inspires you? I’m inspired by a great deal of modern writers, rappers, singers, preachers, and teachers. Yet, if I’m being truly transparent and honest — I’m most inspired by my mom, my sisters, my grandmother, my aunts, and the countless other African American women who continue to do the impossible everyday for their families, their community, and this nation. They do this with the clear understanding that they will never be fully appreciated, fully loved, or even in most cases — acknowledged. Forced to raise sons, to bury or lose sons, while also having to move within internal/external relationships and systems that have always been designed to dim their light instead of illuminating it. I know they have superpowers and a love for me that can never be replaced. I’m inspired by their grace and perseverance. I work everyday to honor them while I also try to raise and clear pathways for my own three daughters, who I am keenly aware will have to navigate through this same cruel world.
What was the best advice you were ever given? To chase time and not money.
What book would you tell everyone to read? Any book. The goal is to read.
What is the best thing about where you live? The possibilities.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Fishing on my boat in the marsh.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a professor as it was the nickname my family gave me at a very young age.
What is your motto? "Leaders Lead" would probably be my motto. It’s more of a reminder that we are either leading or following. The decision we have to make on which way to go will depend on the situation, yet the most important point is that leadership is an action. You can’t just “be taking about it” — you have to “be about it” and put in the work to gain the respect and trust of others to be positioned to lead them.
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as a servant leader. Someone who never wavered. An uncommon man. A leader. A dreamer. A dissenter. A man about business. The Best Dad Ever.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Faith, love and grace
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? See response to question on doubt. Some of those ‘choice’ words again might be slightly overused.
What is your favorite word? Dad
What do you collect? I collect many things from book, label pins, challenge coins, to convention glasses, and badges. But I would say collecting memories with my girls continues to be the best collection ever.
What food could you live on for a month? Seafood
What would you change about yourself? I would learn to not overthink as much.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Malcolm X
Describe yourself in five words. Tenacious. Servant. Leader. GirlDad. Revolutionary
What is your idea of happiness? Triumph over tragedy. A beautiful smile. A warm hug. An amazing conversation. Coffee in the morning.
What is your favorite movie? Malcolm X
What music defines who you are? '90s Rap
Who is your style icon? My Dad
What do you most regret? Lost time, lost words, lost smiles.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s next for you Ravis?
What would the answer be? New levels.