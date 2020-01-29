Cauliflower Chili
Serves 6. Recipe from “Cauliflower Power” by Lindsay Grimes Freedman.
2 tablespoons avocado oil
2 cups small to medium cauliflower florets (see page 16)
1 large sweet potato, cut into ½- to 1-inch (1- to 3-cm) pieces
1 yellow onion, coarsely chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 28-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
2 tablespoons chili powder
4 teaspoons ground cumin
½ teaspoon chipotle chile powder
¼ teaspoon sea salt
Optional Toppings
Sour cream
½ cup fresh or frozen and thawed corn kernels
Chopped fresh cilantro
Avocado slices
Shredded Cheddar
1. Heat the avocado oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the cauliflower, sweet potato and onion and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the veggies begin to soften and the onion starts to brown.
2. Add the garlic and cook for another 3 minutes.
3. Add 2½ cups water, the diced tomatoes, black beans, chili powder, cumin, chipotle chile powder and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the chili thickens a bit and is less watery.
4. Transfer to individual bowls and serve with the desired toppings: sour cream, corn, cilantro, avocado slices, and Cheddar. The chili will keep stored in an airtight container in the fridge for about a week.
One-Pan Lemon Sage Chicken and Cauliflower
Serves 2 to 4. Recipe from “Cauliflower Power” by Lindsay Grimes Freedman.
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons salted butter
3 cups cauliflower florets
3 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup chicken broth
½ cup heavy cream
⅓ cup shredded Parmesan
Juice of 1 lemon, plus slices, for garnish (optional)
1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage leaves
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Season the chicken on both sides with the paprika, salt and pepper.
3. In a large ovenproof skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sear on both sides until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken and set aside on a clean plate.
4. Add the remaining tablespoon of butter to the pan and cook the cauliflower and garlic for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned.
5. Stir in the chicken broth, heavy cream, Parmesan, lemon juice and sage. Cook until the sauce begins to bubble, about 5 minutes. Nestle the chicken back in the pan, transfer to the oven, and roast for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink in the center.
6. To serve, place one chicken thigh and some cauliflower in a shallow bowl and spoon the sauce from the pan over the top with more lemon, if desired. Leftovers can be kept in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.