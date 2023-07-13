Anna Kojevnikov is the community development manager at Acadiana Center for the Arts and co-founder of the Lafayette Tool Library.
She moved to Lafayette from Australia about five years ago and has quickly become a valuable part of the community. In her job at the center, she administers grants and is involved with artist outreach and professional development opportunities. She has a creative mind and a determination to make things happen.
Along with Allison Nederveld, she is opening a Lafayette Tool Library, a place where people can borrow tools. Anna noticed she was buying tools that she would only use once or twice. She realized she couldn’t be the only one and developed a way to help everyone.
The Tool Library will have a fundraiser July 29 where they will collect tool and monetary donations. You can find out more about the Tool Library on Facebook at Lafayette Community Tool Library or on Instagram at @lafayettetoollibrary.
What was your first job? I worked at Brumby’s Bakery, a chain bakery in Australia. The owner also had a little deli (basically a bodega) attached to it. They were two separate businesses and I worked at both. My favorite thing about the deli was scooping Häagen-Dazs ice cream.
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up before my 6:30 a.m. alarm, feed my cats some prozac (!) and make me and my husband, Philip, some coffee. If it’s not raining (and also not 100 degrees), I'll cycle from my home in Freetown to downtown where I work at Acadiana Center for the Arts. From there, it can vary a lot — I’m either drowning in paperwork from the grants my department administers or I’m meeting with artists and making sure they’re across all of the programming we have available to them, scheduling and running workshops, learning about how to make artists lives easier and finding ways to integrate that into the work I do.
When I'm not working, I'm thinking about the Lafayette Tool Library. It’s keeping me up at night. The Lafayette Consolidated Government gave me and Allison Nederveld a grant through their Evangeline Corridor Initiative to open a tool library by September, so we’re down to the wire with setting up a nonprofit, finding a trailer and organizing a fundraising event.
What advice would you give the younger you? Eating that second helping doesn’t make you a bad person.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? So many events have shaped me. Growing up as an Orthodox Christian, I questioned my role as a woman in society a lot. Living with an alcoholic parent and the residual trauma has really shaped me. Meeting my best friend, Sarah, when I was 17 really opened my eyes to the world after living in a strict household. But the most recent thing to shape me was my move from Sydney, Australia, to Lafayette. I am more community minded and involved, constantly looking for ways to contribute .
What values do you live by? Don’t date people who are rude to service staff.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I’m a Cancerian, so I’m happy being home alone … with my two cats, and a show on the TV, plus content on my phone and laptop all simultaneously. Being alone is hard. I don’t really like to be alone-alone. With those thoughts and all.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “You should definitely go visit him in the U.S. with your tax refund” — him being my now husband, and my tax refund being sizable enough to do so.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Are Prisons Obsolete?" by Angela Y. Davis
What is the best thing about where you live? The house is small, which means less housework. And it’s really close to downtown and the UL campus so we can both get to work without using our car.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" on Friday nights.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a photographer. My dad even went and bought me a new Nikon SLR (before the days of DSLR’s) that we couldn’t really afford as a family and enrolled me in a private college. I’m glad I decided to drop out of that college really early on!
What is your motto? You only know what you know.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who was always trying their best.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Have the confidence of a mediocre white man.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? A fixer — good at identifying gaps in efficiency or need and drawn to find a solution (hence the tool library). Loves to start new hobbies, but rarely gets good at them. Australian.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Oh dear.
What do you collect? Recipes. I have a folder dedicated to recipes in my web browser bookmarks as well as on my Instagram and TikTok saved posts. Back in the early 2000’s, I used to find recipes online, print them out and put them in a binder. I don’t actually use many of the recipes I collect, though.
What food could you live on for a month? Potatoes — chips, fries, mash, salad olivier, potato gratin, gems, curly fries.
Describe yourself in five words. I asked my sister to help me with this and she said, "loyal, caring, supportive, strong and sensitive," by which point I was bawling my eyes out. So yes, it checks out.
What is your favorite movie? As a former film producer, this was my most hated question — how can you pick just one?! Also, I was always embarrassed about not knowing a lot of pretentious movie titles off the top of my head when I was younger. These days, I'm comfortable saying that my favorite movies are films like "Mean Girls," "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Clueless" because I love seeing coming of age movies about teen girls. And "Sound of Music" and "Calamity Jane" because they remind me of my dad.
What question do you wish I'd asked? When is the fundraiser and what is it for?
What would the answer be? The Lafayette Tool Library fundraiser will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 29 at Maison Freetown, 800 E. Vermilion St. We’re having a field day with music, tool demonstrations, food, drinks, yard games, raffles. It’s also a tool drive and we encourage folks to bring gently used tools to donate to the tool library in exchange for raffle tickets. The funds raised will go towards opening the mobile tool library in the fall.