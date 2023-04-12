Wilson Savoy describes himself as a musician/carpenter/restaurant & club co-owner. There is, of course, more to that story. Wilson plays with both The Pine Leaf Boys and the Savoy Family Cajun Band, and performs solo as Sweet Willy Allen and co-owns the Hideaway on Lee in downtown Lafayette and Hideaway Hall, the former Schilling Shack. He also finds time to build houses and travels on a regular basis.
Wilson grew up surrounded by Cajun music but found his love of piano at 10 years old while listening to the rock and roll of Jerry Lee Lewis. When he left for college in Baton Rouge, his father handed him a handmade accordion and one day, feeling homesick, he picked it up and soon became obsessed with it. We are all grateful for that.
You can find out more about Wilson at pinelafboys.com and The Savoy Family Cajun Band's page on Facebook and track down what’s happening at both the Hideaways at hideawayonlee.com.
What was your first job? I worked at the Liberty Theater in Eunice as a stage hand when I was around 16 or 17. It was only once a week, on a Saturday, where I would set up mics and cables and get to hear all the Cajun and Zydeco bands from around the area, as well as listen to Barry Ancelet emcee in French.
Describe a typical day in your life. Every day is quite different for me, which makes life more fun and interesting. Each day begins about the same — one scrambled egg with vegetables on a slice of avocado toast, a strong cup of espresso and with a shot of steamed milk (a cortado) and currently I'm building my fifth house from the ground up, right next door to where I live in Northside Lafayette. I’ve been renovating and building houses for the past 10 years and enjoy the work. Then around lunch, I usually head to the Hideaway on Lee, where I’m a co-owner along with Dave and Line Livingston, but they manage it day to day (I just like to check in and eat there). And evenings are chill, either playing music with friends (lately it’s been Beach Beatles’ night which is a mix of Beach Boys and Beatles songs that we dissect and play and discuss), or board game nights, or just chilling and watching a movie.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t put work over your relationships. Don’t take stress from work back home. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter. You’ll go through some hard times, but things do get better. Patience is a virtue and patience is a skill, not a personality trait.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Getting kicked off campus in 2004 by the UL Police for playing Cajun music on the sidewalk. The band “Pine Leaf Boys” was created overnight from that incident. That one moment caused me to write a letter to the papers, telling my story . Local bars like Blue Moon and Artmosphere contacted us and said “If you can’t play on campus, you can come play here!” And within a year, we made a record, had an agent, and were playing music all over the U.S. and Europe.
What values do you live by? Family and friends come first, always. A healthy balance of work and free time is so important, and rewarding yourself for accomplishments is the way to go for me.
What do you most appreciate? Quiet time after a loud, long day. It can be a glass of wine or a homemade cocktail on the porch enjoyed solo or with a friend, or laying on the couch listening to silence. My “jobs” require me to be a social creature, people person. I’m naturally an introvert, but only my true friends know me as such.
What is your favorite journey? When I graduated high school, I was offered an internship at a radio station in Budapest, Hungary for three weeks. I spent about a week there and got homesick, but couldn’t fly back for another two weeks. So I left Hungary and took a train to western France to stay with a frenchman, Eric Martin and his family, who builds Cajun accordions and plays Cajun music. Those were great times.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? There is a bench in the park where I live that overlooks a pond surrounded by cypress trees. Once a week, I go there and record a “bench talk” where I just talk to the recording and fill it in on what’s new. Every now and then, I’ll go back and listen to those recordings and sympathize with younger me. I’ve done this for the past 10 years and it has been very therapeutic to me.
What living figure most inspires you? My dad is a self-made renaissance man who has never had a boss and has been building accordions and traveling the world as a musician for the past 60+ years. My mom was born in Virginia and moved down here in the late 70s to be with my dad (whom she met at a music festival near DC) and has written two books covering the history of Cajun and Zydeco music, as well as recorded numerous records of Cajun, Jazz and Ballads with pop stars like John Fogerty and Linda Ronstadt.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Understand credit and interest.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "How to Win Friends & Influence People" by Dale Carnegie and the "Four Agreements” by Ruiz
What is the best thing about where you live? The music and the food and the friends and family I have here. What more do I need?
How do you "let the good times roll”? I make myself a Manhattan cocktail and play some rollicking music, either Cajun or Jazzy piano stuff.
What is your motto? None of this will matter in the long run, so enjoy the ride and don’t take everything so serious. Have fun and laugh at the ridiculousness of things
How would you like to be remembered? A goofy, fun-loving weirdo who knew nothing about pop culture or modern music and was totally happy living in the bubble he created for himself.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Life balance (work and play), excellent espresso, good music
What food could you live on for a month? Pizza… of course I’d gain 300 lbs if I ate pizza every day for a month, so I’m trying to avoid that.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I was more of a “night person.” Most of the action around here happens during the late-night, but my energy dwindles when the sun goes down.
Describe yourself in five words. Introverted, tall, mysterious, intimidating and shy.
What is your idea of happiness? Sitting around a fire with family or friends after a long day of hard work, relishing in the feeling of accomplishment for getting things done, feeling sore, and ready for more.
Who is your style icon? If you’ve seen the way I dress, you’d know I don’t have a style icon.
What do you most regret? I don’t regret much, but if I had to choose one, I would have been more respectful in some of my relationships and handled things much differently.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Where do you like to go when you travel to other cities?
What would the answer be? I’d say “a local coffee shop” because that’s where I can get a good cortado, something sweet, and meet some locals and find out all the things to do in that city.