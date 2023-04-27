Catherine Leigh Lemoine is the owner of Pet Passages, a pet funeral home and crematorium here in Lafayette.
As she shows me around the facility, including private rooms in which people can say goodbye to their beloved pet, she and the place have an air of calm.
Catherine's experiences have given her a wisdom and a determination to be kind in all situations. She is passionate about the dignity pets deserve and knows what she does makes a difference, exactly at the time it’s needed.
Catherine has big plans for the future, all geared toward making a difficult experience easier and more beautiful.
What was your first job? Adoption counselor at The Houston Humane Society
Describe a typical day in your life. Fairly mundane with a large amount of monotony and the occasional wrench tossed in the mix to keep things interesting.
What advice would you give the younger you? It'll all be worth it, I promise.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Who I am today is a culmination of all of the events and struggles that I have experienced, no singular one has a more significant impact than the others.
What values do you live by? Just be nice. That's it. Make the world a better place through kindness. Its such a simple concept that it seems many struggle with, for their own reasons. I wasn't always this way, but I can say life has definitely improved since becoming this way.
What do you most appreciate? Kindness from others. See above; it just makes life better.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My couch, before the sun comes up, with a cup of coffee, and a brewing thunderstorm. Heavenly.
What living figure most inspires you? I am only as strong as the support system I have, and I have to admit, mine is incredible and I am lucky to have them. However, if I had to narrow it down to one single most influential person that inspired me the most I would likely have to say my old boss Dr. Andy Plauche. He taught me more about life and being the best version of myself than anyone else I have come across. He believed in me when I didn't believe in myself as a young naive veterinary technician and continued to believed in me when I lost myself to addiction. Without him I would have never discovered my passion and love for helping those struggling with grief of losing a pet and for that I am eternally grateful.
What was the best advice you were ever given? It was from a "best advice" reddit post, and as a chronic procrastinator I chant this in my head daily: "If it takes less than 10 minutes, do it now"
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Chris Farley Show," the biography written by his brother. Just an incredible look into what an amazing, yet tormented soul he was. No other book could invoke the amount of emotion that book did. One page would have me laughing until I couldn't breathe, the next crying so hard I couldn't see.
What is the best thing about where you live? The Northside — Lack of traffic, and the best boudin in town at Guidroz Foodcenter.
What did you want to be when you grew up? There were many options; most included animals or some aspect of the veterinary world.
What is your motto? "You can only be young once but you can stay immature forever."
How would you like to be remembered? She was so friendly.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? You have no choice but to get through it so get over yourself and make the best of it.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My family, My friends, My pets.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? "But at the end of the day, blah blah blah" I say it so much it irritates me.
What is your favorite word? Onomatopoeia
What do you collect? Jiggers (aka shot glasses)
What food could you live on for a month? Mom's spaghetti.
What would you change about yourself? Nothing, because then I wouldn't be me.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Tommy Boy and Nurse Jackie
Describe yourself in five words. Tall, anxious, happy, funny, content
What is your idea of happiness? Being content with who you are as a person
What is your favorite movie? Hard to say, but if you go by movies I can recite from start to finish, that would be: "Tommy Boy," "Beetlejuice," "Terminator 2," "Fight Club" and "Dude, Where's My Car?"
Who is your style icon? Cato and Walmart clearance racks.
What do you most regret? Living with regret about what you did in the past only kills your ability to be happy now. Are there different choices I wish I would have made in the past? Sure, but I don't feel "regret" because of it. The only thing I truly wish I had done better, was be the friend my high school best friend deserved.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is my favorite animal.
What would the answer be? Why, the cat of course!