Ellen Fucich is the marketing & communications director for Bayou Vermilion District. She’s a natural storyteller and is in her element at Vermilionville, where she has been for the past year.
Ellen is charming, and funny and one of those people who is utterly fascinating. I had no idea about all the cool things happening — the Weekly Cajun Jam on Saturday afternoons, the Sunday Dances, the upcoming Earth Day celebrations (April 22) — and lots of other events, often free and perfect for locals to attend. (bayouvermiliondistrict.org)
We often take for granted the things and people on our doorstep, if you haven’t been to Vermilionville since a school trip it’s time to go back — people like Ellen are working very hard to create something unique and incredible that we should treasure and support. You’ll recognize her by the big, genuine smile and maybe a dinosaur dress.
What was your first job? First actual job: sales clerk at 5-7-9 Shop in Lake Forest Plaza, New Orleans. First real job after college: News Director, KDEA/KNIR Radio, New Iberia. I went to every governmental meeting in Iberia Parish, and recorded newscasts for the AM & FM stations. I got calls at all hours for any news item, including the appearance of livestock on the city streets at 6:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning. As soon as I could, I moved to on-air talent, then account executive.
Describe a typical day in your life. Up before 6, coffee and put the dog out. Brief hang-out with my sweetie (taking time to fully appreciate both his semi-consciousness and totally floofy wake-up hair.) Shower, dress, on to Vermilionville, where my personal mission is that every person in Acadiana at least knows and at most loves everything about us. Then home again, more hanging out with David and Zsa Zsa, dinner (by me or David, or appearing magically at the door) maybe a little cross stitch or TV, then bed.
What advice would you give the younger you? Trust your gut, and don’t panic. It will all end well. If it’s not well, it’s not the end.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? So much in my life has shaped me. I learned how to read at 3, and have never looked back. My mother skipped me out of third grade. I learned a lot about building up relationships from scratch that year. I had my first child at 17, and gave him up for adoption. With everything else that has happened in my life, that was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.
What values do you live by? Always be kind, tell the truth, tempered with compassion. Listen first, relate gently. Love generously and without regret.
What do you most appreciate? So much. A perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Clouds. Sunrise. Sunset. Laughing until I can’t breathe. Acts of kindness. Cute shoes that are also comfy. That chortle babies make when you blow bubbles on their tummy. City lights. Lightning bugs. A perfectly delivered line in a play. Friends who instinctively know what to say or do. Good work. Good writing. Good art. Goofy jokes told by goofier friends.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I spend a little over an hour a day in my car, and I enjoy the time driving, listening to my Desert Island Playlist, singing along at the top of my lungs. Mostly with a bit of driving dance moves.
What living figure most inspires you? I have a friend who realized early on that she would never be as happy and fulfilled working for someone else, within the structure of the corporate advertising world. She took her art free lance, and she’s been making it work for years.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Follow your heart, and trust your creativity.
What is the best thing about where you live? It’s small, but not too far away from bigger excitement.
How do you "let the good times roll"? A good meal with good friends, watching a play or a movie, dancing in the aisles at a concert. Taking it smaller, a great conversation with a friend, a good book, a snarky cross-stitch.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A ballerina, then when I developed beyond litheness, an actress/writer.
What is your motto? First, it was Oscar Wilde’s: “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.”
How would you like to be remembered? Yikes. I’m dead already? I’d like to be remembered as witty, adorable and irreplaceable.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Start with the part you know, then work from there.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? A self-deprecating sense of humor. An empathic heart frequently worn on my sleeve. Creativity on demand.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? ‘Truly’, and ‘there you go’. (I also seem to need to parenthesize quite a bit when writing to reveal inner thoughts.)
What is your favorite word? Onomatopoeia (in English) and Ouaouaron (in Cajun French — see onomatopoeia) As a writer, I adore words, even expletives.
What do you collect? I apparently can’t focus to collect THINGS; instead I like to think I collect friends and experiences.
What food could you live on for a month? Artichokes.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? The Black Knight in "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." He made me laugh helplessly and never gave up, to the hilarious end.
Describe yourself in five words. She thinks it’s funny; she writes. Oh wait. that’s six.
What is your favorite movie? So many. Top of the list: "Some Like It Hot," "Young Frankenstein," "Bull Durham," "Love, Actually," "Shawshank Redemption," "Rocky Horror," "Monty Python & the Holy Grail."
Who is your style icon? Again, instead a trio: The Graces. Grace Kelly, Grace Slick and Grace Jones. These three cover the gamut of my style —classic (I own pearls…) wild hippie girl and modern space chick. Depends on my mood, what’s clean and what the weather’s gonna be.
What do you most regret? I have an ex-husband I never should have married; we should have lived together for a while when it was good. I don’t regret my time with him, just that it was so bloody sticky to part.