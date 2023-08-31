Greta Gerstner is mostly an event coordinator and production manager and she also works at Wild Child Wines.
Greta works with non-profits, private events, weddings and businesses that want something a little different and creative. She likes to be behind the scenes helping other people look good.
A new project that she’s very excited about is called LOUDHOUSE, an Art Collective originally started by four friends, Greta, Paige Kulbeth, Stuart Welch and Nicole Curtis and is already a cohort of over 20 artists collaborating creatively.
Their next event in on Sept. 16 — and is a timed-entry exhibition of paintings, music, sculpture, performance art, video art and culinary attractions. It’s surprising and experimental and just what Lafayette needs. You can find out more and buy your tickets at loudhouseprojects.com
Greta is in the heart of the creative community, and because of people like her and their collaborative approach, it’s thriving.
Describe a typical day in your life. Besides going to work at Wild Child Wines, my current daily schedule before and after work is filled with LOUDHOUSE production management. We have an immersive show coming up in a couple of weeks involving 20 artists. Typical days for me always look different, but I’m hopeful for the future to be filled with more LOUDHOUSE collaborations and productions.
What advice would you give the younger you? Start your career after high school, don’t go to traditional college, travel more when you have less care and reasonability, move to that bigger city after college, go to mortuary school, and never stop running.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I don’t think there was one event that shaped me, but I do know that every time I volunteer or help an organization in any way it impacts my life for the better. The biggest event that shaped me as an event producer was when I worked for an experiential event company and produced six events in four days, in two cities and I figured if I could do that, I could do anything. The organization that made me realize I had a passion for events was co-coordinating the first 24-Hour Citizen Project.
What values do you live by? Usually, I just try to stay in my lane and help people when they need it. Life is hard and I try to help my community as much as I can. I believe you should do things because you want to do things, not because you want something in return.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate people who are humble, kind, and open. People who give me a chance and are into the idea of collaboration. I appreciate Lafayette and all that it has offered me both now and in the future.
What is your favorite journey? The ups and downs of being an artist. Being an artist in Lafayette doesn’t always mean I have to constantly produce work for my community to support me. I also love how welcoming and open Lafayette is to all artists and how we work together to help each other make things happen.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My home is hands down my favorite place to be alone. It’s the place that knows me best and keeps all my secrets. It never judges me and always makes me happy. My home is where I feel the most creative and where I’ve spent the most time. This is all why the first group show with LOUDHOUSE is very special to meI’m hosting it in my home.
What living figure most inspires you? Currently, and this might be cheesy, my LOUDHOUSE crew is the most inspiring living figure right now, and I hope that never changes. All the artists are working so wonderfully together and creating such engaging spaces. It’s exciting to see the project unfold! I cannot wait to see Link Rot come together for everyone involved and all our supporters.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Don’t compare yourself to others, just do your best and f--- all the rest. (Easier said than done.)
What is the best thing about where you live? Close-community energy and a great support system.
What is your motto? Let’s party.
How would you like to be remembered? I am OK with not being remembered for anything. I just don’t want to be a person who takes away from the world but rather adds good to it.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? It’s hard to say anything to myself when doubt is taking over. Luckily, I now have the LOUDHOUSE collective to reach out to when those creative lows take over.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? 1.Creating work, either art or an event. 2. Alone time. 3. Letting go of expectations.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? In text, sounds good. When describing wine, delicious. When people ask how I am doing I always say, “I’m okay, I guess”.
What do you collect? Art, vintage home décor, and coffee table books.
What food could you live on for a month? Spaghetti and tomato sandwiches.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Maybe a blend of Cameron from "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," a little Daria from "Daria," and Jess from "New Girl." It’s hard to just pick one…
Describe yourself in five words. 1.Generous 2. Diligent 3. Authentic 4. Ambitious 5. Passionate
What is your idea of happiness? Rain in the summertime.
Who is your style icon? Wednesday Adams