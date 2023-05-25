Joni Kamil Landreneau is an artist and designer. She makes “Beautiful things for beautiful people"; even her business name — Light from Stars — is unique.
Joni made her first pair of earrings accidentally while creating in nature and it’s led to her weekly appearances at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at Moncus Park, and now to a new market, Agora Open Air Market in downtown Lafayette every Saturday.
Joni is fascinating, her work is not like anything else and she names each piece she makes. It’s definitely more wearable art than just jewelry. The woman herself is present and wise, and that definitely translates into her work.
You can follow her on Instagram (@light.from.stars) to learn more and see what’s new.
What was your first job? “Bookkeeping” for my Aunt Erma who was an accountant but had a master’s in fine arts.
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up around 5 a.m., coffee, feed the chickens, send my husband off to work and then go into my studio. I create for most of the day, taking breaks to walk in the garden, do chores and exercise.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t be afraid to speak your mind.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? There were several events that led me to return home to family property where I grew up on the great Mamou Prairie. Returning home to the pecan orchards, live oaks, and lakes, to the starry nights and peaceful quiet days, has been so healing for me.
What values do you live by? Be grateful, honor your word, speak the truth.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate being able to live in the beautiful place that I do and to create every day.
What is your favorite journey? I love taking road trips to the desert Southwest and am long overdue for one.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my studio — it’s nothing extravagant, but it’s where I feel most myself.
What living figure most inspires you? I’m inspired by people around me, not icons. My children consistently impress and amaze me.
What was the best advice you were ever given? It’s actually a quote by Calvin Coolidge that really stuck with me. “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Ishmael" by Daniel Quinn
What is the best thing about where you live? The beauty and tranquility.
How do you "let the good times roll?" I don’t do much “good time rolling” anymore but when I do, it’ll be a night out with my husband at Cafe’ Josephine in Sunset or downtown Lafayette.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A designer. Some things never change.
What is your motto? Being grateful every day is the key to happiness.
How would you like to be remembered? As a person who struggled and won. As an artist and as a mother.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Trust your instincts.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My family, my solitude, my coffee.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? It’s kind of a "funny, not funny" situation…. I started using the word “bruh” as a joke and now it’s become part of my vocabulary. I’m also fond of “You’ve got to be kidding me” and “That’s awesome.”
What is your favorite word? Serendipity
What do you collect? Feathers and rocks and the occasional interesting deceased insect.
What food could you live on for a month? Yellow chicken curry.
What would you change about yourself? I’d be less anxious, more present and more kind.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? "Edward Scissorhands," a Tim Burton movie character. He’s often misunderstood and struggles to fit into the world around him. He is socially awkward and has limitations. Despite all of this, he is able to create beautiful art and find meaning and love in life.
Describe yourself in five words. Obsessed with creating unique art.
What is your idea of happiness? Exactly what I have now. Space to create, a place in the country, wonderful children, an amazing husband and family.
What is your favorite movie? "Waking Life" directed by Richard Linklater
What music defines who you are? So many artists.. Joni Mitchell, Radiohead, John Lee Hooker, a bit of Rage against the Machine, Bob Marley, EDM. “If it sounds good, it is good.” — Duke Ellington
Who is your style icon? David Bowie
What do you most regret? Not listening to my instincts. Always trust your gut.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What were your favorite books as a child/young adult?
What would the answer be? The “A Wrinkle in Time” series by Madeleine L'Engle and the “Little House on the Prairie” series by Laura Ingalls Wilder