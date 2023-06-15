Keesha B. Buteau is the Founder of Beacon of Light, where she helps people in business define what success looks like and leads the way through coaching and consulting. She also is a presenter at many conferences. She tells me that she loves that she becomes part of the team with her clients and they all work together.
Keesha is full of passion and knowledge and loves to share it with the world. She knows she is doing what she’s meant to be doing and she has that confident glow that comes from that.
You can find out more about Keesha by reading her answers to the questions below and by going to her website — beaconoflightla.com The name really suits both the business and her.
What was your first job? Camp counselor at the Boys and Girls Club
Describe a typical day in your life. I wake up around 5 a.m. and make my way to the gym. After about an hour and a half I go home, get the kids on the bus, shower and start my day. My work day starts with morning prayer with God and then I move on to serving my clients at Beacon of Light. Serving clients can involve coffee shop meet ups (which are the best), in-office visits or virtual check-ins. By 4 p.m I end the workday and enjoy the evening being mom and wife. By 8:30 p.m. I try to be in bed cuddled up with my husband and my newest kitten Widdle to watch my favorite reality TV shows, which is my guilty pleasure.
What advice would you give the younger you? Always remember, what you do is not a full picture of who you are and who you were created to be.
What values do you live by? Integrity, loyalty, generosity, and love.
What do you most appreciate? The gift of time here on Earth. I am grateful for every day that I am here!
What is your favorite journey? The journey to self-discovery. I felt this journey beginning to intensify in 2019 and since then it has been a wild and interesting ride. It’s the best. I strongly recommend it!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On my front porch. The landscaping around the porch and the views of the tree lines across from my property calm and comfort me. It’s my safe place to go when I need a breather and a quick refuel.
What living figure most inspires you? My older sister. She inspires me and encourages me to be the best version of myself every day. It is because of her selflessness, wisdom and love that I am the person that I am today. Thank you, Tiffany.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “You can never go wrong doing the right thing.” My dad gave me this advice when I was navigating a difficult season and it has been the compass of my decision-making ever since.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Power of the Subconscious Mind" by Joseph Murphy. It is truly transformative.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people and the food! I love my tribe of friends and favorite eateries. Shout out to Zea’s, Luna’s Bar & Grill and El Paso Youngsville.
How do you "let the good times roll"? Good times rolling includes friends, family, good music, good food and lots of laughter. It’s my foolproof plan to have a good time.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A model on "Star Search," Miss America, a vet, a teacher, a nurse and an attorney.
What is your motto? In this season my motto is, “It doesn’t have to be finished to be good.” It's by Dr. Dharius Daniels. It’s a good reminder to clap for yourself and others every step of the way.
How would you like to be remembered? I want to be remembered as a kind, compassionate, supportive and encouraging person.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Do what you need to do now and cry about it later. This one statement helps me to keep my mind in the moment of defeating doubt but leaves time and space for me to address those feelings later. Works every time.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? My Christian faith, personal growth and being understood.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “You know?” It’s my way to make sure you understand!
What is your favorite word? My favorite words change with time but at the moment it is acidophilus. It’s a probiotic that I recently discovered and I love saying it because it makes me laugh!
What food could you live on for a month? Quesadillas
What would you change about yourself? The battle to constantly want to change things about myself has become a burden at times so I have actively been working on giving myself more grace.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Princess Tiana from the Princess & The Frog. The song “Almost There” was the first Disney princess song I truly related to. Even princesses have to work hard sometimes!
Describe yourself in five words. Strong, caring, intuitive, passionate and dependable.
What is your idea of happiness? Good health, close relationships, peace and prosperity.
What is your favorite movie? My favorite movie of all time is "Coming to America."
What music defines who you are? I don’t think anyone could define who I am according to my music playlists! I listen to an array of music genres, and they all give a little clue as to who I am.
What do you most regret? Not embracing and loving all of me sooner!
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your power outfit?
What would the answer be? A blazer, nice fitting slacks and a colorful pair of pumps! My friends know that when I put on a pair of pumps, I mean business.