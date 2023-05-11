Leah Graeff is the executive director at Maison Title and a singer, songwriter/visual artist. Oh, and she's also an entrepreneur. She’s one of those joyful people who is talented at so many things. She loves using both her creative and business sides.
Leah has a beautiful new album out called "Little Things," which she describes as self-reflective, playful and serious. I’m playing it as I write this and I’m smiling. You can find it on band camp (Leahgraeff).
Entrepreneur Leah has recently opened an AirBnB with Hollie Girouard in downtown Broussard. It’s a stunning historical building built by Francios Janin in 1893 called the Janin House. It’s full of little well thought out details. She also is part of the @allgoodpotshop on instagram where you can find locally made ceramics.
It may seem hard to keep up with all the things that Leah is doing, so it’s probably best to follow her on instagram @leahgraeff to stay informed.
What was your first job? My dad is a muralist and was a graphic designer for Talkin T-shirts when I was kid. I went everywhere with him, so my first jobs were painting murals alongside him and selling T-shirts and merch at Ice Gators games.
Describe a typical day in your life. I have my hands in a lot of different projects, so each day starts with me making a game plan before I head to either my Lafayette or Grand Coteau office. After I check off any administrative tasks I am free to spend the rest of the day planning events and meeting with industry partners and clients for Maison Title, managing the Janin House with my business partner and working on my personal creative projects like music, photography, and ceramics. The day typically winds down with a workout and drinks, dinner, cards, or dominoes with friends.
What advice would you give the younger you? Speak up! I was the youngest child which meant I was typically involved in what my older sisters were doing . I wish I would have had the courage then to pursue the things I really wanted.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I moved to New Orleans when I was 24. That’s when I truly started to learn who I was and what I wanted.
What values do you live by? Nurture meaningful relationships, make time and space for them. Be intentional with my actions, and take responsibility for them. Apologize to people when I have failed them. Forgive the people who have failed me.
What do you most appreciate? In recent years I’ve most appreciated my “Say no, Leah,” team. I have a problem saying yes before considering if I have the time, energy, and resources to contribute to a project. My therapist at the time suggested that I ask close friends who were also work collaborators to tell me “Say no, Leah”, if they saw me saying yes to something I shouldn’t.
What is your favorite journey? Making new work. I’ve focused the last five years to growing Maison Title. That required I put my personal work to the side for the most part. The release of "Little Things" came at the perfect time. I needed to reconnect to that part of my life again.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I love driving, and I love driving alone. I bought a 1968 Ford Ranchero for my 40th birthday, and love taking her out on the weekends.
What living figure most inspires you? I try to learn from everything and everyone. My dad, an artist and musician, inspires me to play and work hard. He still writes notes to me about setting goals and going after them. My mom is a truly devoted person. She just retired after a 40 year career at a school in Opelousas, and took care of my family alone for the most part while my dad traveled for work. She inspires me to love deeply and to show it.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Treating people the way you want to be treated isn’t a guarantee that they will.
What is the best thing about where you live? The land. It invites you to come closer and take a deeper look.
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted so badly to be a singer. My dad is a musician and I grew up in his studio and at Dockside Studio. I knew how to work all his equipment and would turn on the PA when no one was home and go for it. My dad would also record me at Dockside and I’d write songs and force my older sisters to sing backups on my cassette recordings.
What is your motto? Gotcha boo.
How would you like to be remembered? This may seem vain, but I’d like to be missed. If someone needed an ear, a hand, or shoulder I’d hope they’d miss mine.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “Go for a walk.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Play, impulse, sincerity
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? I think I laugh too much. Little giggles everywhere. I can’t stop them.
What food could you live on for a month? Salad and fries
Describe yourself in five words. A friend once told me that my online dating profile greeting should read, “Loves deviled-eggs, bad at shaving.” It’s pretty accurate.
What is your idea of happiness? Bringing an idea to realization.
What is your favorite movie? "The Last of the Mohicans"
What music defines who you are? Songs about unrequited love.
Who is your style icon? My great aunt and nanny, Zulma Toups. She was so cool. She grew up in Lake Arthur and carried herself with an untamed poise.
What do you most regret? There are times I regret keeping my mouth shut for sure. And times I regret opening it.