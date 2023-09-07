Lisa Chmiola is the founder & chief "fablanthropist" of Fablanthropy — a company named because they work at the intersection of Fabulous and Philanthropy. They empower fundraising professionals to employ legacy and gift planning strategies through training and education. Lisa started the company in response to being laid off early in the pandemic. In her usual look-for-the-good attitude, she created a company in which both her determined and creative sides can thrive.
An in-demand speaker who throws socks into the audience with skills honed during Mardi-Gras parades in New Orleans, Lisa cares about helping as many people as possible. She is growing the company to include online trainings, and coaching — knowing that people learn best when they are relaxed and entertained.
Lisa has the quiet confidence of someone who knows they are making a difference and having a ball doing it. You can find out more about her fabulous business at fablanthropy.com
What was your first job? Babysitter! I started when I was 12 looking after the kids across the street in our Dallas suburb.
Describe a typical day in your life. Owning a fundraising consulting agency means no two days look alike. First things first … a cup of coffee and a quick workout help me tackle the day ahead. If I’m home in Lafayette, it’s a combination of client meetings online to provide strategy (many clients are out of town/state), project managing tasks with our consultants/vendors/clients, and working towards the overall goal of teaching nonprofit fundraisers how legacy and non-cash asset gifts can be a win both for their donors and the organization. We are launching an online platform with courses and coaching to do just that.
What advice would you give the younger you? Trust the process. It’s OK to think about all the potential outcomes of something, but if you go too far down the path it only causes worry. Don’t tie expectations to outcomes!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Being laid off within the first months of the pandemic. It led me to start consulting, something I thought I would do later in my career path.
What values do you live by? Transparency and inclusion.
What do you most appreciate? I love the ability to help multiple organizations and colleagues implement gift planning strategies. My team and I teach them how to help donors give smarter and do some very impactful work.
What is your favorite journey? Traveling to a place I haven’t been before! I love exploring, learning, and trying new things.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? I’m really fond of the Getaway House tiny house cabins just outside Natchez. I try to get there once or twice a year to recharge and reset.
What living figure most inspires you? Dolly Parton. She is so selfless and generous, often without telling a soul.
What was the best advice you were ever given? We make the best decisions we can with the information available to us at the time.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Atomic Habits" by James Clear. It’s a good reminder that behavior change takes time, and to measure progress along the way.
What is the best thing about where you live? Carnival season. Mardi Gras is my favorite holiday. It’s such a joyful time. Everyone feels like a kid again.
How do you "let the good times roll"? With glitter! I’m still a member of the Krewe of Morpheus in New Orleans, which means making glittered throws. Our specialty is sleep masks since Morpheus is the god of sleep.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A teacher, which came true as I’ve also taught adjunct at McNeese State and UL.
What is your motto? Life is too short not to have fun along the way.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone with a servant’s heart. My goal is to make a bigger impact through my work and volunteer roles than I ever could do with my own net worth.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? When in doubt, shimmy it out! When I lived in New Orleans, I was a member of the Muff-a-Lottas dance troupe. We dressed as ‘50s diner waitresses and that was our mantra … and I can’t shake that!
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Positive attitude, not taking life too seriously, and glitter and sequins.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “That’s my jam!” My clients know I’ll say that about something I’m really jazzed about.
What is your favorite word? Legacy.
What do you collect? Keychains … it started when I was 8 years old and I have hundreds!
What food could you live on for a month? Pizza. So many options!
What would you change about yourself? I’d like to travel more internationally.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Laverne DiFazio ("Laverne and Shirley"). She has a heart of gold, doesn’t take life too seriously, and is a little bit of a flirt. Laverne was my Muff-a-Lotta name, in fact!
Describe yourself in five words. Resilient, energetic, optimistic, goofy, supportive.
What is your idea of happiness? Downtime; as much as I am an extrovert and enjoy being social, I really learned to appreciate quiet time to myself these past few years.
What is your favorite movie? "Breakfast at Tiffany’s." Holly’s ability to re-invent herself really spoke to me when I was going through a divorce .
What music defines who you are? I love all kinds of music, but New Wave takes me back to 8th grade. I have a lot of great memories of that year in school.
Who is your style icon? Dianne Von Furstenberg. I love a good wrap dress, especially with pockets!
What do you most regret? Worrying so much what others thought in my 20s.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Favorite flavor of ice cream?
What would the answer be? Cookies and cream!