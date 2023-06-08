Marissa McBride is the soap lady of Papillon Savon; she creates soaps with all natural ingredients that are scented with essential oils. She describes the process as both sweet and romantic, and talks about how it connects her to generations of women as well as nature and art.
Marissa is a true craftsperson who loves her work and is turning out to be a businesswoman. Her soaps are currently for sale locally at Coffeeweed Cottage, Sandras Health Food, The Hive Market, Rip Van Winkle Gardens, Five Mile Eatery and Covenant Wellness Center — and that list is expanding quickly.
Marissa is naturally lovely to chat with and I learned a lot about soap-making which is both complicated and beautifully simple.
You can find out more about Marissa, her process, and her soap range on her instagram (@papillonsavon) and of course by reading her answers below.
What was your first job? Working at Reed Gas in Eunice. One of the perks was wearing a Barney the purple dinosaur costume and dancing on the sidewalk for a grand opening. It was peak Barney hating season so the hand gestures were very creative. I just smiled and danced.
Describe a typical day in your life. I get up. I panic. I pray.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t worry so much.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Having a born again experience on a friends sofa one Friday evening over twenty years ago. Jesus is real y’all!
What values do you live by? Don’t lie. Be real even if it hurts. Cry when needed. Laugh at the rest of it.
What do you most appreciate? A good meal with friends while sharing stories late into the night.
What is your favorite journey? This life.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? The beach as I feel every thought subside. A close second is walking on a freshly fallen snow path in the woods.
What living figure most inspires you? Probably my mama, but I am trying to keep it a secret. So don’t tell her.
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Love covers a multitude of sins.” It was given just before my wedding day and it has proven true during our 23 years of marriage.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Peter Pan"; it depicts the love of parents, the wonder of childhood and the adventure in us all.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people, even the bad ones. Our Southern culture looks out for everyone, good and bad alike. 'Cause we all take turns being bad sometimes.
How do you "let the good times roll?" Slowly…usually a mile or two in the woods.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An artist…any kind would do. Never realized how easy that goal was until I started enjoying it more.
What is your motto? Work in progress.
How would you like to be remembered? Smiling with a good story to tell.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Step back and take a break. You’re overwhelmed at this moment. But this too shall pass.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Faith, family and laughter.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Yeah, gurl!”
What is your favorite word? Saponification
What do you collect? Soap recipes and native plant remedies.
What food could you live on for a month? Sushi
What would you change about yourself? My lack of patience.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Walter Mitty, I tend to daydream.
Describe yourself in five words. Curious. Inspired. Spirited. Encouraging. Thinking.
What is your idea of happiness? A quiet evening with family and friends.
What is your favorite movie? Inception
What music defines who you are? Deep moody songs made an inescapable impression on me in my youth. But my tastes are broad and eclectic. Folk music is also a great comfort on rainy days.
Who is your style icon? Everyone! I love to see self-expression and creativity.
What do you most regret? My lack of motivation and direction during my late teens.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What made you interested in soap making?
What would the answer be? My great grandmother has been an inspiration in my life as long as I can remember. She had a bar of lye soap she’d let me use when I was young. She’d let me play in the water outside in an old metal tub in her garden. The smell of that lye soap was so distinctive. It’s been encouraging me ever since to make something of my own.