Roya Boustany is an assistant district attorney and the current president of the Junior League of Lafayette.
She knew she wanted to be a lawyer from a young age and was driven by a worldview that made her want to play a part in helping the “truly special” community that she believes in with her whole heart.
The Junior League also made an impact on her at a young age when Roya experienced their No Fear/No Future campaign while at Lafayette High School. Little did they know that watching them was a teenager who would become their president.
Roya is opinionated, driven, and big-hearted — she shows-up for what she believes in, and brings out the best in those around her. You can find out more about the Junior League and the good things they do in our community at JuniorLeagueofLafayette.com
What was your first job? 2003 at Abercombie Kids when people still did all their shopping in person at malls. Those were the days!
Describe a typical day in your life. I have three small kids — Ace who is 7, Ali Grace who is 5, and Jack who is a very proud 2½-year-old. We wake up around 6 a.m. and get ready for school. My husband does school drop off and then I get myself ready for the day, which looks different every day. I go to work at the DA’s office first thing in the morning if I don’t have a board meeting or coffee meet-up with an agent for a nonprofit agency. My volunteer role with Junior League of Lafayette as president this year has provided me the opportunity to meet with executive directors from nonprofits or League members on almost a daily basis. As my husband calls it, my “paid job” as a prosecutor consists of either being in court or reviewing cases and meeting with law enforcement, victims, or witnesses. I’m a trial lawyer, a real one not like the ones you see on Law & Order. It’s the work that brings me absolute joy and even the hardest days make me realize how important it is that I am the one doing this job. Dispensing justice in its tailored forms is of utmost importance to me. At the end of the day, we pick up our kids and cook and hangout until bedtime, and then I do more Junior League work.
What advice would you give the younger you? “The loudest people in the room have no bearing on how you should live your life, young lady.”
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My dad is from Iran, and my parents moved our family there at the tender, influential age of 15 and approximately three weeks before Sadie Hawkins where I was going to ask my high school crush to go with me as a date. I cursed them on the airplane all the way there. I felt like I was dying, and my life was being taken away from me. Looking back, it’s one of the two most pivotal events that changed the trajectory of my life.
What values do you live by? Kindness, honesty, inclusion, and a little bit of courageousness
What do you most appreciate? My husband, my babies, my family, and my ability to live in a country where I have a voice.
What is your favorite journey? Motherhood — it’s the most incredibly demanding, tiring, inspirational, enlightening, and important journey I’ll ever be on.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? My car with the music on.
What living figure most inspires you? My mother for her kindness and selflessness, and my husband for his intellect, ability to calm a situation, and drive. I’ve never met someone more driven than him, ever.
What was the best advice you were ever given? My mom always told my sister and I that kindness costs nothing, and to treat people the way you would want to be treated. It’s how I live my life.
What is the best thing about where you live? The people, the food, and the festivals. I LOVE Lafayette, and I am so thankful I grew up here.
How do you "let the good times roll"? My husband boiling crawfish for all our friends. I have two lifelong best friends, and I am very close with all my co-workers, so a Saturday spent with all of them is my way of celebrating this amazing Lafayette life. Oh, and with Lil Boosie playing in the background of course.
What did you want to be when you grew up? A racecar driver, President of the United States, a DJ, a model, a lawyer, and I wanted to own a basketball team. I had lots of dreams as a little girl.
What is your motto? “Go into the world and do well, but more importantly go into the world and do good."
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who made people feel like they belonged and were safe, as a good wife and mother, and phenomenal dancer who had great taste in music.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I call my mom, and if she doesn’t answer I cry. And then I put on a bright outfit and makeup, and I face the doubt head on.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? A well-tailored blazer with heels, a great playlist and my family.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Legitimately. I legitimately say it too much.
What is your favorite word? Brave. And I truly love hearing my husband call me Roy — it’s been endearing for nearly 20 years, and it hasn’t lost the emotion behind it.
What food could you live on for a month? Persian food.
What would you change about yourself? I need to concentrate on being more active. I think I could make this happen if I had two more hours in the day.
Describe yourself in five words. Collaborative, adaptable, empathetic, loyal, and FUN.
What is your idea of happiness? Music blasting, dancing on the beach at dusk with all my friends and family.
What is your favorite movie? "Ever After." I watched it every night as a teenager.
What music defines who you are? I am music obsessed. I don’t ever watch TV. I listen to lyrics, and I don’t believe one type of music defines me. I listen based on my mood. I grew up on Pink Floyd and Persian music from my parents, but high school was emo and rock (Brand New, Deftones, Taking Back Sunday). I’m a huge EDM and techno lover (DJ Trashy and The Chainsmokers). I am one of Taylor Swifts biggest fans because her lyrics are transformational, and everybody who knows me knows my wedding song was "Wipe Me Down" from Lil Boosie. I love rap, and Andrea Bocelli.
Who is your style icon? Jackie Kennedy, Tory Burch and Kate Middleton.
What do you most regret? Not traveling to Europe with my husband before we had children. We wanted to but never made it a priority.
What question do you wish I'd asked? The most asked question I’ve gotten from strangers in the last year — Would you please run for office again?
What would the answer be? Never say never.