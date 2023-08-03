Jill Butler is a jazz/blues musician. I could just leave the description there because it’s who she is all the way through, even though for many years she was a very successful senior vice president of a local bank.
Her latest album "Joy Ride" is an inspirational fusion of Southern Roots, contemporary jazz, sincere gospel with the golden touch of the woman herself. It’s available on streaming services and in record stores, including Lagniappe Records in downtown Lafayette.
Jill is entertaining even without a piano; she is fascinating and captivating even with an audience of one. Jill has that confidence of someone that knows she is doing exactly what she is meant to be doing and enjoying every moment. She also teaches music in person and via Zoom.
You can keep up with where she is performing by going to her website jillbutlerjazz.com or find her on Facebook @jillbutlermusic; there is a whole list of dates, so you can enjoy your own "Joy Ride."
What was your first job? Singing harmonies for my father at a recording studio in Mississippi – I believe it was for a Frozen Coke commercial, I was 9 years old, and was paid $10 (that afforded a lot of Richie Rich comic books).
Describe a typical day in your life. Listen to music, rehearse music, perform music, roll my eyes at my husband’s crazy sense of humor, pet the dogs, back to more music….,rinse, repeat!
What advice would you give the younger you? It’s OK to not make an “A” every time or have it all mapped out — you might drive too fast and miss a magical moment; vulnerability is a strength!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? I won a scholarship to Oxford University in England as an undergrad and traveled through UK/Europe basically on a dime. It opened my eyes to possibilities and reinforced that being bold, curious, and resourceful was a good ticket!
What values do you live by? Be dependable, be prepared, be strong, be humble, be brave, be unique, be curious, be funny, be bold, be beautiful.
What do you most appreciate? Aside from luxury dark chocolate, I appreciate the diversity and support of my family — intelligent/witty adult kids, a clever, goofy and devoted husband, amazing brother, and heritage of my professional musician parents — my father was a Malaco Studio owner/composer and my mother is a professional jazz crooner. We all fuel each other’s fire all of the time — the bar remains high!
What is your favorite journey? On the anniversary of my “WE beat breast cancer” date (I can’t take the credit), I try to do something brave each year…so I took a hot air balloon ride in the Badlands of South Dakota since I’ve always had a fear of heights…why not? While topping the trees, I asked God to show me what I was supposed to see and instantly I saw my name (JILL) in rocks down below, in the middle of nowhere, not a soul in sight and no one arranged for this to be done. I was inspired to write “Halfway Up the Road” and included this pic in my CD jacket – I never want to forget the magic and spiritual support that is everywhere to keep us humble and rolling! HANDS DOWN – my favorite journey!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? At a piano – always!
What living figure most inspires you? Joey Alexander, a child prodigy jazz pianist from Bali, Indonesia, is an “old soul” who performs via texture and spiritual direction. He honors spirituality for his extraordinary gifts!
What was the best advice you were ever given? “Don’t fear the storm, just because you hear it roar….Peace be still…YOU are here, so it is well” .
What book would you tell everyone to read? "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" and "The Trumpet of the Swan," my favorite childhood book. They both gave me inspiration. As a matter of fact, the song “Rosie’s Glide” on my CD is written as a tribute to my mom and is about a seagull’s epiphany/flight.
What is the best thing about where you live? The southern hospitality, festivals, ingenuity, and the talented musicians!
How do you "let the good times roll"? Either I’m on the band stand playing my heart out or I’m traveling somewhere to experience something new.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Michael McDonald’s backup singer!
What is your motto? Do the right thing when no one is looking. Let the wind carry you. I added this lyric in a song I wrote called “Halfway up the road” about trust and finding the signs you are meant to see/hear.
How would you like to be remembered? Interesting, unpredictable, brave, loving, kind, joyful …. and evolving!
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “No guts..no glory” or “What’s the worst thing that can happen?”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Spiritual gratitude, musical expression, joy
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Bruce – what did you mean by that?”
What is your favorite word? Joy
What would you change about yourself? Not overthink! Buy fewer shoes! Can I be taller please?!
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Schroeder from Charles Schulz's "Peanuts" By the way, Vince Guaraldi is my hero!
Describe yourself in five words. Vibrant, creative, curious, evolving, grateful!
What is your idea of happiness? Being able to use the gifts that we have each been given, unapologetically and bravely!
What do you most regret? I regret times that I worked too hard and got out of “balance.” It wasn’t healthy
What question do you wish I'd asked? If you could have the world’s attention for a minute, what would you like to say?”
What would the answer be? We all seek to be heard, we all want to matter, we all have special gifts we’ve been given. To quote Horton (Dr. Seuss), “a person’s a person, no matter how small.” If we change from “I have to” to “I get to," it paints a different picture. We aren’t supposed to know all of the answers – I believe we are supposed to get up and move at least halfway up the road, row the boat, use what we’ve got, ask the questions, not think we are supposed to complete the sentence but allow ourselves to remain vulnerable and curious. I think that empowerment is about amplification of what we are gifted to hear along the way.