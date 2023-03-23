Whitney Willis Hebert is the assistant director at the Morgan Street Dance Company. She started dancing there when she was 4 years old, and just never left. She found her place and you can sense her happiness.
Whitney is excited about her next project — bringing Ten Tiny Dances to Lafayette. Ten Tiny Dances is a performance series that was created in Portland where dancers are on a 4-foot square stage. There are 10 of the finest local choreographers lending their brilliance to the event, including Whitney herself.
The performances are on April 13 and 14 at the Feed ’N’ Seed in downtown Lafayette and you can find the event page on Facebook or Eventbrite. If the way Whitney talks about it is any indication, then this is going to be magical.
Whitney is easy to be around, her quiet enthusiasm and love for her life is contagious and I come away smiling to myself and thinking about how small 4 square feet really is.
What was your first job? Babysitting. But the first job I got a tax form for was teaching dance at Morgan Street. Never left!
Describe a typical day in your life. Wake up around 7. Have coffee with the hubs and my cats. Hit a yoga, Pilates, or dance class. Drink more coffee and work in the Morgan Street office or my home office or treat myself to Reve downtown. Go home to choreograph, plan dance classes, drink more coffee, practice piano, rest. Teach my lovely students at Morgan Street in the evening. Go home, eat dinner, and hang with the hubs and cats. Call it a day and watch Bob’s Burgers till I fall asleep.
What advice would you give the younger you? Stop altering yourself to make people see you in a certain way. You don’t need everyone else’s opinion to make a decision. Perfection doesn’t exist. Choose drums instead of flute in 5th grade band; you’ll regret never having been on a drumline!
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? One of them is going vegan. I stopped eating meat 16 years ago and officially went vegan six years ago. It’s one of the best choices I’ve ever made. It made me look hard at myself, morally and ethically, and my health as well.
What values do you live by? Live from the inside, out. Be silly. Stop comparing. Don’t betray yourself. Everyone’s going through sh*t you don’t know about, so approach accordingly.
What do you most appreciate? My strong foundation of support. I’ve got an incredible husband, family, and dance family who provide so much love and acceptance and get behind everything I do. I’m extraordinarily fortunate.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Home! I live in Youngsville across from a cane field in a cool little house. I’m a hardcore introvert and I adore solitude.
What living figure most inspires you? Probably RuPaul. He’s everything I want to be: fun, authentic, wise, rebellious, creative, someone who uses their powers for good to lift others up, remembers not take life too seriously, leans into fear, and is a 6-foot-4-inch drag queen.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Lean into your fear.
What is the best thing about where you live? I live close enough to everyone and everything I care about to dip my toes in when I want to, but far enough and remote enough for when I choose solitude.
How do you "let the good times roll”? I draw a steaming hot bath, put in the bubbles, and cook myself for an hour with some soothing sounds. I also enjoy watching dumb movies with my husband or a great video-game marathon with a bowl of popcorn and a kombucha. Sometimes I stay up till 11 p.m. I’m wild!
What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be a veterinarian for a long time. I’ve always adored animals.
What is your motto? Zoom out the lens, let go, be.
How would you like to be remembered? As a good leader. As someone who belly laughed a lot. As a source of joy and wisdom. As a decent artist.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Now: I remind myself to lean into the fear because that’s where the good stuff is. Back then: “AAHHH! RETREAT! YOU’RE NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!!” (insert anxiety attack).
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Being silly. Being in tune with me. Befriending all cats everywhere.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? In my human life, the f-word. Sorry, kids. In my professional life, there’s a running joke with my students that they’re going to make a shirt with all my overused phrases, some of which include, “Spine! Rotators! Stabilize! Opposing forces!”
What is your favorite word? Chicken
What food could you live on for a month? Tostadas or tacos
What would you change about yourself? I would love to have piercing blue eyes.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Maybe Donna from "That 70’s Show."
Describe yourself in five words. Playful, introverted, intuitive, creative, protective
What is your idea of happiness? Finding extraordinary in the ordinary. Having and giving lots of love. Kittens.
What is your favorite movie? I think "A League of Their Own" is at the tippy top of the list. Close behind are "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and "Bridesmaids." "Mean Girls"is up there, too.
What do you most regret? Maybe not dabbling in more art mediums growing up. Trying to make up for that now.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What are you currently dabbling in?
What would the answer be? Knitting and crocheting, playing piano and drums, collaging, and candle-making.