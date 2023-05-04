Charlsie Buteaux is the owner of Cajun Hot Tamales & Hot Dogs and is a driving instructor at Pelican Driving School, a company started by her mother and now run by her sons. Charlsie is grounded in family in both her workplaces; the food trailer is inspired by her grandmother's recipes, handed down to her.
You can’t miss the Cajun Hot Tamales & Hot Dogs trailer; it’s painted a stunning pink that reflects the personality of its owner.
For folks who may be unfamiliar, Louisiana hot tamales are similar to their Mexican cousin, featuring a spicy beef and pork mixture wrapped in cornmeal and corn husks.
Starting at a farmers market in Jeanerette in 2010, Charlsie says she started making tamales from scratch (and adding some love) and just never stopped. Their chili is a nine-time award winner, so you should try that too.
Charlsie is full of drive and energy and has big plans for the future. Follow on Facebook (Cajun Hot Tamales and Hot Dogs) to keep up with where she’s at next. You will get good food and a welcoming smile.
What was your first job? My first job was as a cashier in Jeanerette at Winn-Dixie. I was 16 years old and was ready to start earning my own money
Describe a typical day in your life. I wish there was a such thing. I am still trying to figure out a set schedule for myself
What advice would you give the younger you? Go to college and get your degree BEFORE getting married.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? My marriage and my divorce. Lessons were learned from both.
What values do you live by? You get what you give. Romans 12:19 Basically, just be a good person for no reason.
What do you most appreciate? I appreciate peace, love, and family.
What is your favorite journey? My two favorite journeys have been my pregnancies.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my vehicle, music loud, and singing along.
What living figure most inspires you? I honestly cannot pick one. So many people inspire me in many different ways.
What was the best advice you were ever given? My Mama always told me not to depend on a man. That’s fine and dandy until your joints start hurting.
What book would you tell everyone to read? The Bible.
What is the best thing about where you live? I live a block from where I grew up. I’m close to family and I have wonderful neighbors.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I love to go to concerts or go anywhere to listen to live music.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An attorney or a nurse.
What is your motto? Everything happens for a reason.
How would you like to be remembered? Well, hopefully, I am remembered for my kind heart and honesty.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? I remind myself that I have come a long way from five years ago and that not every day will be a perfect day.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Prayer, faith and love.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Uh and um. It’s a bad habit.
What is your favorite word? Pray.
What do you collect? I used to collect shot glasses and snow globes. Do Magnalite pots count?
What food could you live on for a month? Spaghetti!! Hands down.
What would you change about yourself? Better time management skills
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Nancy Drew. I have some mean PI skills.
Describe yourself in five words. Faithful, loving, kind, nurturing, protective.
What is your idea of happiness? A healthy family and a concert.
What is your favorite movie? "To Kill a Mockingbird."
What music defines who you are? I love all kinds of music. I wouldn’t say any certain type defines me.
Who is your style icon? It would have to be my friend, Teri Savoy. She could dress me for any occasion.
What do you most regret? Staying in an abusive marriage for the kids instead of leaving it for the kids.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What food will you not eat?
What would the answer be? Brussels sprouts.