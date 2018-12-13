FRIDAY
JINGLE BELL JUBILEE: 2 p.m., River Ranch, 1300 Camellia Blvd., Lafayette. Wear your PJs, board the FNB Polar Express and take a free photo with Santa.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FESTIVAL OF THE BONFIRES: 2 p.m., Lutcher Recreational Park, 2601 Lutcher Ave., Lutcher. The festival is a prelude to the traditional bonfire lightings along the Mississippi River levee on Christmas Eve. The celebration includes music, carnival rides, cook-offs for gumbo, potato salad and bread pudding, an art show, pageants, a car show, children's entertainment and a single bonfire lighting nightly. Admission $5; free for children 9 and under and adults 62 and older.
SATURDAY
A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION SIDEWALK SALE: 8 a.m., Festival International de Louisiane, 315 Lee Ave., Lafayette. Sale in front of building of festival gear from over the years, brand new limited-edition merchandise, discounted festival passes, free mimosas and holiday music from around the world.
SENSORY FRIENDLY SATURDAY: 8 a.m., Kart Ranch, 508 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette. This event will include the indoor playground, karts and mini golf so that older guests can participate.
HOLIDAY FUN DAY: 8 a.m., Lafayette's Hub City Farmer's Market, 427 Heymann Blvd., Lafayette. Food, drinks, farmers market, gift shopping, games for kids, pictures with Santa, face painting and crafts.
SENSORY FRIENDLY HOLIDAY VISIT TO VERMILIONVILLE: 8:30 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Experience the simple warmth and beauty of Christmas past as the historic village brings to life the holiday traditions of yesteryear with Vermilionville’s Old Time Christmas Family Day.
HOLIDAY TRAIN RIDES: 5:30 p.m., Sugar Mill Pond, 220 Prescott Blvd., Youngsville. Take an evening train ride through Sugar Mill pond to see Christmas lights. $10.
SUNDAY
HOLIDAY SIP & SHOP: Noon, Symétrie, 500 Settlers Trace No. 2, Lafayette.
WEDNESDAY
MARCHÉ AU NOEL — CHRISTMAS AT THE MARKET: 5 p.m., Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Support local farmers and artisans and pick up some holiday gifts. Huval/Fuselier Band will be performing under the Oaks.
THURSDAY
DOWNTOWN CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Hear the narrated story of a Savior born to a virgin in Bethlehem, interspersed with the singing of traditional Christmas carols, as led by local musicians: The Rayo Brothers, Sean Bruce, Ray Boudreaux and Julie Williams.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Saturday; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12, 2019. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
NOEL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE: 5:30 p.m., LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. LUS Fiber Presents Claude's Enchanted Village with new displays, more lights and all the magic you expect from Acadiana's oldest Christmas festival. $10, free for children 4 and under. Through Dec. 23.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones