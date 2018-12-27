FRIDAY
A NIGHT OF JAMZ: 6 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Portland Cloud Trial presents a Night of Jamz, an event centered on local art and music from the streets of Lafayette.
SATURDAY
LAFAYETTE REGGAE NIGHT: 6 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. A night of food, drink, shopping, art, culture and reggae music.
JAZZ DU JOUR: 6 p.m., Blue Dog Cafe, 1211 W Pinhook Road, Lafayette. An evening of uptempo swing and nostalgic ballads by a rotating lineup of some of Lafayette's most talented musicians.
CHRISTMAS MURDER MYSTERY: 6:30 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. On this night, patrons will participate in solving a murder over the course of a themed dinner. $60.
MONDAY
LAST NIGHT — A NYE GALA: 9 p.m., Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. An all-inclusive gala in the heart of downtown Lafayette at the historic Lafayette Science Museum. Tickets can be purchased at socialentertainment.net.
VERMILIONVILLE NEW YEAR'S EVE DANCE: 9 p.m., Vermilionville's Performance Center, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Featuring music by Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie. vermilionville.org.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Stephen Taylor, hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Saturday; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones