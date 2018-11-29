FRIDAY
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 5 p.m., The Oil Center Association, 110 Travis St., Suite 106, Lafayette. Lighted displays, photos with Santa, Light and Learn with LAGCOE, live entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, live ice sculpting, letter writing to Santa, face painting, carnival games, a Sneaux Zone, food and beverages from local vendors.
SATURDAY
2018 HOUMA DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL AND PARADE: 11 a.m., downtown Houma. Enjoy light displays and add more fun, food, games, crafts and music for the community to enjoy.
MS. CLAUS STORY AND SINGING TIME: 1 p.m., All Seasons Nursery, 2974 Johnston St., Lafayette. Take the children for this free time with Ms. Claus. She will read stories, sing songs and be available for photos.
SESAME STREET LIVE "LETS PARTY": 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Charles. Join the fun with an interactive show that unfolds on one of the world’s most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood. ticketmaster.com.
SUNDAY
LA JEEPERS RIDE IN SONIC CHRISTMAS PARADE: 8 a.m., Cajun Field, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: 3 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Tickets $21-$100. cajundome.com.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Dec. 8; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12, 2019. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. A Renaissance-era English village is populated with performers and staff in period costumes. There's entertainment, shows, educational demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Each week has a theme, such as heroes and pirates and Celtic weekend. Camping is available. Weekends through Dec. 9. larf.org.
NOEL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE: 5:30 p.m., LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. LUS Fiber Presents Claude's Enchanted Village with new displays, more lights and all the magic you expect from Acadiana's oldest Christmas festival. $10, free for children 4 and under. Through Dec. 23.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
