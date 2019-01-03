SATURDAY
NATIONAL PETCO ADOPTION EVENT: 9 a.m., Petco, 605 Settlers Trace Blvd., Lafayette.
FLY TYING LEVEL 1: 9:30 a.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Class will start with learning to work with the most common tying tools. You’ll learn to set up your vise, how to start the thread on the hook, how to thread your bobbin and how to do a whip finish. $20 per person.
ACADIANA TALENT JAM: 6 p.m., The Platform at Dat Dog, 201 Jefferson St., Lafayette. An opportunity for those 21 and under to showcase their musical talent in a professional venue socializing with family and friends.
12TH NIGHT RENDEZVOUS: 6:30 p.m., Plantation Inn of Houma, 1381 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma.
SUNDAY
CIVIC CENTER 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT FEATURING THE CHEE-WEEZ: 2 p.m., Houma Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma. Kick off the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center 20th anniversary with an indoor concert featuring The Chee-Weez, Vintage and special guest Payton Smith. $10.
ACADIANX GROUP TRAINING: 4 p.m., Acadiana Park Nature Station, 1205 E. Alexander St., Lafayette. This will consist of various group exercises and trail runs designed to prepare the body for the rigors of long endurance hikes and mountaineering. This also will be a chance to meet other members of AcadianX and to share stories as well as training for your next adventure.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Alex Price, hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Saturday; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones