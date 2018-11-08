FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fletcher Hall, 150 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Featuring a full cast and production from the Music Academy of Acadiana theater students. $15.
SATURDAY
FESTIVAL DE SUCCESS 2018: 10 a.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. A free event for people with special needs and their families. There will be free food, crafts, music and inspiring success stories.
2ND SATURDAY ARTWALK: 6 p.m., Downtown Lafayette. Take a tour of the galleries during 2nd Saturday ArtWalk as the Downtown comes alive with more than a dozen galleries, museums restaurants and shops offering live music, food, drink and ,of course, art for purchase.
6TH ANNUAL COLLARNARY COOK-OFF: 6 p.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Acadiana area priests will show off their culinary expertise and prepare their own authentic Cajun Gumbo for you to taste and vote. collarnarycookoff.com.
VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. All proceeds will benefit the Veterans' Memorial at Moncus Park. Music by On Call. $20, Veterans free with ID. Food and drink available for purchase.
SUNDAY
CHILI/GUMBO COOK-OFF: 3 p.m., The Bayou Church, 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Along with great chili and gumbo to taste at each tent, there will be live music from Johnny Chauvin and the Mojo Band, fun jumps and more for the whole family to enjoy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children a year old and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. A Renaissance-era English village is populated with performers and staff in period costumes. There's entertainment, shows, educational demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Each week has a theme, such as heroes and pirates and Celtic weekend. Camping is available. Weekends through Dec. 9 and also Friday, Nov. 23. larf.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones