FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"DISNEY'S 101 DALMATIANS KIDS": 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Children's Museum of Acadiana, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. Based on the classic animated film, "Disney's 101 Dalmatians Kids" is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes to set their paws onstage. eventbrite.com.
"SHREK THE MUSICAL": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fletcher Hall, 150 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette. Featuring a full cast and production from the Music Academy of Acadiana theater students. $15.
SATURDAY
KIWANIS OF LAFAYETTE MOVIES IN THE PARC — "ENCHANTED": 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. All are invited to join Downtown Lafayette, Lafayette's Kiwanis Club and the Asociacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana (ACLA) for a night of family-friendly fun. $3, free for children 5 and under.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
"THE LAST WALTZ": 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Acadiana All-Star ensemble recreates the entire show, song-for-song, with special guests performing the roles of Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell and others. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
WEDNESDAY
DOWNTOWN ALIVE! CHRISTMAS SPECIAL WITH PINE LEAF BOYS: 5 p.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Dec. 8; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12, 2019. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. A Renaissance-era English village is populated with performers and staff in period costumes. There's entertainment, shows, educational demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Each week has a theme, such as heroes and pirates and Celtic weekend. Camping is available. Weekends through Dec. 9 and also Friday, Nov. 23. larf.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones