FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring local music and food to benefit the Lafayette Science Museum Foundation.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
ANDOUILLE FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, St. John Parish Community Center, 2900 Highway 51, LaPlace. The St. John the Baptist Parish festival features three days of music, carnival rides, contests, royalty, smoked sausage dishes and more. Admission $1 on Friday (with donation of a canned good), $3 for adults and $1 for children ages 3-12 Saturday and Sunday. andouillefestival.com.
SATURDAY
BOO BAYOU FALL FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. There will be plenty to keep the kids busy including old-time games, face painting by Laura Westbrook, balloon animals by the Fun Co. and magic by Mitch Richard. There will be a coloring station and trick-or-treating throughout the village. $5 for ages 2 and older.
CREOLE RENDEZVOUS: 10 a.m., Heymann Park Center, 1500 S Orange St., Lafayette. The event will have creole zydeco music, mini trailride, farmer's market, art and crafts, plenty of food, and demonstrations of crocheting and quilting. Free to the public. Music by Mike Broussard and Nu' Edition Zydeko.
11TH ANNUAL BOUDIN COOK-OFF: 10 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E Vermilion St., Lafayette. Sample from tons of boudin from across Louisiana.
FALL BRUNCH CRAWL: 10 a.m., Rock 'N' Bowl de Lafayette, 905 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Stroll down Jefferson Street in the beautiful fall weather and taste complementary brunch samples and cocktails.
THE 4TH ANNUAL BAYOU ROUND UP: 10 a.m., Blackham Coliseum, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. The Bayou Round Up showcases the fantastic music, food, scenery and culture of Louisiana combined with a great big gathering of incredible hot rods, custom cars, artists, vendors and more along with some of the best live music onstage.
SOUTHERN SCREEN PRESENTS "GREASE" DRIVE-IN MOVIE: 5 p.m., Blackham Coliseum, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Southern Screen will have food trucks and cold drinks available for purchase before and during the film. Arrive early and walk over to the Bayou Round Up for hot rods and Keith Frank for $10. Admission for the drive-in movie is $20 per car or a $5 walk up fee. southernscreen.org/event/grease-drive-in-movie/
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN-MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open-mic comedy night headlined by Danny Felts and hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
THURSDAY
"CHICAGO" THE MUSICAL: 7:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Tickets start at $49.50. ticketmaster.com.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
