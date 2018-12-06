FRIDAY-SATURDAY
THE REAL STORY OF CHRISTMAS: 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, Crossroads Church, 150 Verona Drive, Lafayette. Experience includes dancing, live music and live animals.
SATURDAY
A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION SIDEWALK SALE: 8 a.m., Festival International de Louisiane, 315 Lee Ave., Lafayette. Shop for festival gear from over the years, brand-new limited edition merchandise and discounted festival passes, plus free mimosas, and holiday music from around the world.
SANTA AT KART RANCH: 5:30 p.m., Kart Ranch, 508 Youngsville Highway, Lafayette. Santa will visit the ranch in a lighted, musical Coca-Cola truck. A family photo opportunity.
DREAM BIGGER HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: 6 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Food, beverages, art, and live holiday entertainment provided by Acadiana Ecumenical Choir.
2ND SATURDAY ARTWALK: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Downtown comes alive with more than a dozen galleries, museums, restaurants and shops offering live music, food, drink and of course, art for purchase.
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS AT ACADIAN VILLAGE: 6 p.m., Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. Tour the Cajun style village decorated with thousands of Christmas lights. Let the kids enjoy the carnival rides. Santa will be there as well. eventbrite.com.
CHARLIE BROWN JAZZ CHRISTMAS WITH AIDAN SCRIMGEOUR: 6 p.m., Studio FOLI, 90 Lafayette St., Lafayette. Eat, drink, be merry and enjoy a night of holiday cheer and nostalgia. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
CHRISTMAS MURDER MYSTERY: 6:30 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. On this night, patrons will participate in solving a murder over the course of a themed dinner. Clues will be given and suspects will speak on their behalf as you and your investigative team solve the whodunit.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
LAFAYETTE BALLET THEATRE PRESENTS "THE NUTCRACKER": 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette. Lafayette Ballet Theatre with principal dancers from the Pacific Northwest Ballet, and the entire dance community presents the full-length holiday classic.
SUNDAY
BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY HOLIDAY BRASS: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Houmas House, 401 La. 942, Darrow. Led by Associate Conductor David Torns, the symphony brass players perform traditional holiday favorites, including some custom arrangements for the Baton Rouge Symphony. Stephanie Gustafson is highlighted as harp soloist. The concert will take place outside in front of the historic mansion (weather permitting). $30-$50 at brso.org.
DECK THE HALLS — A CHRISTMAS HOME TOUR: 5:30 p.m., Acadiana Symphony Orchestra and Conservatory of Music, 412 Travis St., Lafayette. A self-guided tour of the most beautifully decorated residences in Lafayette. Guests will be given a map of the homes to tour. Each stop will be a wonderland of decor along with sips of Champagne and beautiful holiday selections performed by the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra. eventbrite.com.
THURSDAY
MARCHÉ AU NOEL — CHRISTMAS AT THE MARKET: 5 p.m., Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Support local farmers and artisans and pick up some unique holiday gifts. Huval/Fuselier Band will be performing under the Oaks.
ACADIANA SYMPHONY PRESENTS — "CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS": 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Road, Lafayette. Holiday favorites for entire the family including selections from Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker" and Handel's "Messiah", Irvin Berlin's "White Christmas" and Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride." With Grammy Award-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers, ASO Youth Orchestra and Lafayette High School Chorus.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Matthew Thompson: Drawings," "Annette Aucoin: Celebrating Turning Eighty," and "Open Studio: Acadiana," all through Saturday; and "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Jan. 12, 2019. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
LOUISIANA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., 46468 River Road, Hammond. A Renaissance-era English village is populated with performers and staff in period costumes. There's entertainment, shows, educational demonstrations, arts and crafts and more. Each week has a theme, such as heroes and pirates and Celtic weekend. Camping is available. Final weekend. larf.org.
NOEL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE: 5:30 p.m., LARC's Acadian Village, 200 Greenleaf Drive, Lafayette. LUS Fiber Presents Claude's Enchanted Village with new displays, more lights and all the magic you expect from Acadiana's oldest Christmas festival. $10, free for children 4 and under. Through Dec. 23.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
